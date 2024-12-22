WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Runs Rampant for Score Against Titans
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a rush 65 yards to the house against the Tennessee Titans to take the lead in the second quarter.
Taylor has been the catalyst for lndy's offensive progression thus far in the AFC South battle. Anthony Richardson also scored on the ground to tie the game before Taylor's massive touchdown scamper to take the lead in a critical game with playoff implications for the Colts.
If Indianapolis wants to continue the momentum offensively, they must lean on Richardson, Taylor, and the ground attack. The Titans are reeling defensively, so no sense in changing anything now if you're Shane Steichen.
However, the Titans will likely adjust after the half defensively to such a potent Colts rushing game, so expect Steichen to have Richardson and the scheme ready for a switch from Tennessee.
