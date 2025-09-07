WATCH: Colts Score First Touchdown of 2025 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are controlling things in their Week 1 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, and quarterback Daniel Jones scored his first passing touchdown with the team by connecting with veteran Michael Pittman Jr. for a 27-yard score.
Jones has done a great job distributing the football, connecting on plenty of throws to multiple receivers, keeping the Dolphins' defense continuously guessing.
While rookie tight end Tyler Warren has made the most of the impact. Pittman is going to be a reliable target going forward for Jones.
So far, Jones has looked like a different version of himself with Shane Steichen's offense, and is operating the offense efficiently while avoiding bad throws and decisions.
Indianapolis allowed a single sack on Jones after defensive edge Bradley Chubb blew past left tackle Bernhard Raimann, but outside of that gaffe, the offense is operating at a blistering pace.
As for the Indy ground attack, Jonathan Taylor has mostly been held in check, but has still kept the Dolphins defense focused on him out of the backfield enough to allow Steichen's offense to implement an effective passing attack.
The Colts will look to continue this performance against the talented Miami roster, and while the offense is the focus of this piece, Lou Anarumo's defense has forced multiple turnovers throughout the contest.
Safety Camryn Bynum snagged an interception, and cornerback Kenny Moore II forced a key fumble of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to give Indianapolis the most momentum possible.
The Colts haven't won a season opener since 2013, marking a whopping 12-year drought. However, things are looking fantastic so far for Steichen's offense and Anarumo's defense.
Keep an eye on the offense, especially as Jones seems to have found a great rhythm and is connecting with his key playmakers early and keeping a variety of targets available for himself.
If Indianapolis can notch a huge home opening victory against the Dolphins to honor the late team CEO Jim Irsay's Ring of Honor induction, it will give this team incredible momentum heading into the next 16 games of a season where success is a must.
We'll see how the rest of this contest pans out for Indianapolis, but so far, it's all systems go.