Colts See Seven Talents on Inactive List for Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts have released their inactive list ahead of a huge Week 1 tilt with the Miami Dolphins, revealing seven total players who are slated to not suit up for action.
Cornerback Johnathan Edwards impressed as an undrafted rookie during training camp and the preseason. As for Tyler Goodson, he sustained an elbow injury and is still working through that; it's also why the Colts called up Ulysses Bentley IV.
QB3 Riley Leonard will observe while Daniel Jones gets his first start with the Colts, and Anthony Richardson Sr. will be slated as the backup.
As for Will Mallory, his exclusion means that the TE room will consist of Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox, and Drew Ogletree.
Newly acquired linebacker Chad Muma couldn't shake the inactive list, which, similar to Bentley, is why the Colts called up Austin Ajiake from the practice squad. Offensive depth tackle Luke Tenuta won't have a chance to play swing tackle, but Jalen Travis will be leaned on for those duties.
The most concerning is the second-round pick JT Tuimoloau, who won't get a chance to kick off his NFL career today. Laiatu Latu, Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis take over the edge room.
As for the Dolphins, they have a sizeable amount of players on their inactive list for the trip to Lucas Oil Stadium.
The two names that stand out the most are running back Jaylen Wright and tight end Darren Waller. Now that Wright won't suit up, it means that rookie Ollie Gordon II and Jeff Wilson Jr. could see some usage behind De'Von Achane.
As for Waller, Julian Hill is slated to start against Indy's defense. Names like Zaire Franklin and Joe Bachie will see plenty of the tight end during this contest.
The Colts have so much pressure on their shoulders for this home opener. Shane Steichen and Co. can't afford to start a critical 2025 season with a loss, especially at home.
As for the motivation? Look no further than the Ring of Honor induction ceremony of the late CEO and illustrious leader, Jim Irsay. The fanbase and players will be emotional and ready to deliver the first season-opening victory for the squad since the 2013 season.
We'll see how these inactive lists affect each AFC squad as an exciting NFL season kicks off for each from the Circle City.