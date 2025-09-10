Colts to Wear Unique Uniforms for Week 2 Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts (1-0) will face a tough test against the Denver Broncos (1-0) for their second-straight home defense this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But it will be a special occasion, as the Colts will don their all-white uniforms.
Last season, the Colts wore their whiteout uniforms on December 22nd for their second matchup with their division rival, Tennessee Titans.
That game, Indianapolis secured the matchup and swept Tennessee, winning 38-30.
While the Colts destroyed the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 (33-8), the Broncos will pose a far bigger threat offensively and defensively for Lou Anarumo and Shane Steichen.
Against the Titans, Denver put constant pressure on rookie QB Cam Ward, allowing only 183 total yards (112 passing). The Broncos sacked Ward a fantastic six times for 50 yards lost.
The good news is Indianapolis' offensive line appears to be solid heading into this critical matchup with the AFC West contender led by head coach Sean Payton.
Indy's offensive line is known for having Bernhard Raimann (left tackle), Quenton Nelson (left guard), and Braden Smith (right tackle). However, new starters Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (right guard) had excellent games against the Dolphins.
But the Colts' offense will deal with names like Zach Allen (defensive line), Nik Bonnito (linebacker), Pat Surtain II (cornerback), and Jonathon Cooper (linebacker). While the Dolphins have players to keep an eye on, they don't compare to this quad of talent.
Expect Indianapolis to lean more heavily on Jonathan Taylor and the ground game than they did against the Dolphins. Jones and the passing game accounted for most of the offense, accumulating 272 passing yards through the air.
While Indy did accumulate 156 rushing yards, 41 came from DJ Giddens, 26 from Jones, and 18 from Ashton Dulin and Tyler Warren. 71 total came from Taylor on 18 carries for just 3.9 yards per tote, so the two-time Pro Bowler will look to be more efficient in Week 2.
Indy has immense momentum after drumming the Dolphins, but can't think about that anymore with such a tough test ahead. We'll see if Indy can head into a Week 3 matchup with the Titans at Nissan Stadium with a 2-0 record at home.