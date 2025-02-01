PFF Makes Wild Colts Prediction for 2025 NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts are in an interesting spot in their franchise's legacy. Shane Steichen heads the team two years in with a 17-17 record (9-8 in 2023; 8-9 in 2024) and hasn't made the playoffs or won the division with quarterback Anthony Richardson.
The belief is the most important position for Indianapolis to address in round one of the draft is tight end, but the overall squad has more needs than just offense. Arguably the next biggest issue, or depend on who you ask the largest void, is safety and cornerback.
In a recent YouTube mock draft from the Senior Bowl practice in Mobile, Alabama, Pro Football Focus decided to willingly pass on star college tight end Tyler Warren in favor of dynamic safety Malaki Starks.
This is a bit of a shock given how barren the Colts' tight ends looked in 2024. All four active tight ends combined for a sad 39 catches for 467 receiving yards and two scores. However, other tight ends for Indy surfaced in the Senior Bowl that likely aren't round-one talents.
Names like LSU's Mason Thomas and Miami's Elijah Arroyo showed a deeper tight end class than Warren, Bowling Green's Harold Fannin Jr., or Michigan's Colston Loveland. But, back to Starks and his possible impact.
New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo can benefit from having Starks in the stop troop ranks for the Colts. Right away, Starks' run defense stands out (85.6 per PFF), along with great ball skills with the pass in the air. Anarumo can utilize Starks outside of typical free safety duties to complement Nick Cross.
While Starks had a down season based on his standards, he's still arguably the top available safety in the draft. Even if the Colts go the route of Starks over Warren or another tight end, it's still a great selection given the pedigree of the pick.
Starks' three years at Georgia were a showcasing of consistency, posting 43 games, 197 tackles, 17 passes defended, six interceptions, and a 2023 All-American nomination.
Starks like any other NFL rookie, will need to smooth out things to adjust to the speed of NFL offenses. But Julian Blackmon likely isn't getting retained on another one-year deal given so many injuries riddled in his past, so the Colts are likely selecting a safety at some point in the 2025 NFL draft.
If PFF's mock draft holds, it will likely upset Colts fans who want to see Richardson acquire a fantastic tight end talent. But even if Richardson hits his stride and balls out, what does it matter without any ability to stop opposing quarterbacks from his defensive counterparts?
Starks would be a home run even if Warren or Loveland are on the board. While it's not the most exciting selection, Starks' potential and chance to shine with Indianapolis is worth the temporary ire from fans.
We'll see what Chris Ballard inevitably decides to do in a draft that might decide the future trajectory of the team. Safety depth can't be ignored, and Starks is among the best available from the college ranks this year.
