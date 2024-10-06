Colts Will Fries Carted Off vs Jaguars, Dalton Tucker In
The Indianapolis Colts offense went into their week five match with the Jacksonville Jaguars with plenty of injuries to notables like center Ryan Kelly (neck), quarterback Anthony Richardson (oblique), and Jonathan Taylor (ankle). Now, the starting right guard Will Fries might get added to that list after sustaining an injury that resulted in a cart off the field in the third quarter.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis has now put in the rookie guard out of Marshall, Dalton Tucker. With Indianapolis struggling to get anything going on the ground, will Tucker be able to help Indianapolis regain the lead to stay competitive in Jacksonville? It will remain to be seen with Joe Flacco struggling to get the ball downfield and help the ground game for players like Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson.
Indianapolis has one quarter to figure things out after a big-time Mo Alie-Cox touchdown.
We'll see what the Colts do down with crunch time ahead.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.