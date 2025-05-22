Report: Colts Will Host Joint Practices Again This Summer
Once again, the Indianapolis Colts will have out-of-town guests at Grand Park Sports Campus for training camp this summer.
According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the Colts and Green Bay Packers will have joint practices together in Westfield, IN ahead of the second preseason game.
"Packers will have joint practices with the Colts in Indy and Seahawks in Green Bay this summer, per source," Schneidman posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Those sessions will precede second and third preseason games."
The Colts and Packers played each other last year during the regular season in Week 2 -- a 16-10 Packers win at Lambeau Field -- so there is already a level of familiarity there.
The Colts will be on the road for their first preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens before hosting the Packers for the second preseason game (date still to be determined), and then finishing off on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Joint practices have become common for the Colts over the last decade or so, including recent instances with the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions. The Colts hosted two joint practices against the Arizona Cardinals last summer before the two teams played in the second preseason game. The Colts then traveled to see the Cincinnati Bengals the following week for one joint practice ahead of the preseason finale.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen has said numerous times that they find value in the joint practices because you are able to script things better and use starters for longer versus having to rotate through most of your 90-man roster and execute limited game planning throughout a preseason game.
Keep an eye out on Horseshoe Huddle for the Colts to announce their training camp dates and further details about these joint practices and the preseason.