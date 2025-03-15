Colts Classified as 'Winners' for Daniel Jones Signing
The Indianapolis Colts signed plenty of talent to bolster the roster ahead of the 2025 season. Chris Ballard has truly gone against the typical approach of being conservative and relying on the in-house players.
One of the most intriguing signings was quarterback Daniel Jones. This wasn't a need for a starting quarterback, but rather a competition for Anthony Richardson.
Fox Sports had Ben Arthur classify the signing of Jones as a 'winner' move for Indianapolis. Here's what the NFL analyst had to say.
The terms of Daniel Jones' deal also feel favorable for the Colts. The financial commitment to Jones is palpable for a reclamation project who could end up starting in 2025, but also not too steep as to totally take away from Anthony Richardson's development, which Indy hasn't given up on.- Ben Arthur | Fox Sports
Jones hasn't been a fantastic quarterback throughout his tenure, struggling with turnovers (47 picks - 50 fumbles) throughout his career. But there have been times when Jones has looked like the top-10 prospect he was drafted to be.
In 2022, he had his best year and earned a playoff victory. That season, he finished with 317 completions, 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes, and only five interceptions. He also had solid rushing metrics, with 708 yards on 120 attempts and seven touchdowns.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Since then, Jones has accumulated 324 completions out of 501 attempts for 2,979 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. Jones is coming off rough years and will look for a fresh opportunity with the chance to start.
Richardson needs to step up or risk Jones getting the start. While Jones isn't otherworldly for a starting QB, it's hard to gauge if a talent like the former Duke Blue Devil can't bounce back like Sam Darnold with the Minnesota Vikings.
Darnold was placed with a quarterback whisperer like Kevin O'Connell and had a career resurgence, so it can't be ruled out that Jones can't do the same with Shane Steichen. However, Indianapolis would much prefer Richardson to be the guy.
Richardson is more talented, has more capabilities, and has a far higher ceiling than Jones. The issue is Richardson's massive decline in 2024 that saw him commit more turnovers than touchdowns and countless missed throws to drop under 50 percent completion.
The Colts should be considered winners for this signing. They are paying Jones $14 million for a year, but it's worth the money. They have to find out if Richardson is the future of the franchise, and there's no better way to do that than through competition with a quarterback like Jones who's itching to start under center again.
Recommended Articles
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.