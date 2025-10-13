Colts Won't See Anthony Richardson for 'A While' After Injury
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. suffered an orbital eye fracture during pre-game warmups against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Richardson was working with a stretch band when the pole that was attached to the band snapped and hit him in the eye. Richardson was downgraded to inactive for the game and spent the day in the hospital receiving treatment for the unfortunate injury.
ESPN's Stephen Holder reported that the Colts are trying to determine how much time Richardson will miss, but they do know he "will be sidelined for a while." Holder reported that Richardson's eye is "fine", but there is significant swelling.
An orbital fracture occurs when you break one or more of the bones that make up your eye socket. The pole that Richardson was working with apparently hit him hard enough to fracture one of the bones around his eye, which has temporarily impaired his vision.
For a quarterback who already wears contact lenses on the field, an eye injury certainly doesn't help the vision.
Richardson has had terrible injury luck since entering the league, missing multiple games in his first few seasons due to various problems, including an AC joint sprain, back spasms, and a concussion.
Indy's new QB2 will be Riley Leonard for the time being. Leonard, who helped lead Notre Dame to the CFP National Championship game last season, was the team's sixth-round pick this year.
Leonard completed 34 of his 56 attempts in preseason games for 345 yards, a touchdown, and one interception. He also had seven rushing attempts for 58 yards and is a known dual-threat quarterback.
Holder reported that the Colts are open to sticking with Leonard as the backup, but no decision has been made. The free agent market for quarterbacks is pretty dry, but some notable names, including Jeff Driskel, Mike White, and former Colts quarterback PJ Walker, are available.
Jason Bean is another name that comes to mind, especially since he spent the offseason in Indianapolis.
Bean completed 14 of his 24 attempts in the preseason for 144 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. He tacked on six rushes for 28 yards on the ground.
The Colts' front office and coaching staff will likely determine if they want to bring in any insurance passers to the roster within the next week or two as Richardson recovers.
The Colts face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, and as for now, Daniel Jones will get the start, and Leonard will back him up.
Update: The Colts announced on Monday evening that Richardson will be placed on IR due to his injury. This means he is required to miss at least the next four games.
To fill Richardson's roster spot, the team claimed safety Reuben Lowery off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens. Lowery started one game for Baltimore this season and recorded five total tackles against the Houston Texans in Week 5.