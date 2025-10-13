Colts' Daniel Jones in Company with Peyton Manning
The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a close victory against the Arizona Cardinals. This was a good game for Indy, as it forced late-game heroics from Daniel Jones to help propel the Colts to a key victory at home.
After this game, surging quarterback Jones finds himself in the same conversation as Peyton Manning. Jones and Manning are the only QBs to lead Indianapolis to five wins through six weeks over the last 25 years.
Manning's legacy doesn't need to be rehashed, but the discussion around Jones continues to be one of the biggest storylines of the season. Jones hasn't just bounced back from six years of mediocrity-he's thrived and become one of the best QBs in the NFL.
As a passer, Jones has put together 1,502 passing yards, eight TD tosses, and only three interceptions through six games. As a runner, Jones has tacked on 76 rushing yards and four additional scores, putting him at 12 total.
If Jones continues this trajectory, Jones will hit 34 all-purpose TDs on the year. Jones' best season was his rookie campaign, where he threw for 24 touchdowns and ran in two, putting him at 26 all-purpose.
Jones' performance has helped lead a potent offense that leads the NFL in overall points with 194, averaging 32.3 per game. It's fair to give immense credit to the offensive line, running back Jonathan Taylor, and Jones' pass-catching corps.
But Jones orchestrates things at the line of scrimmage and has played as efficiently as any QB in the entire NFL. Shane Steichen's offense and play calls also deserve notoriety, as he's seemingly found the signal-caller needed to truly unleash his style.
To turn the conversation to Indy's division, they've taken over the lead in the AFC South, with the Jacksonville Jaguars in second place. If Indianapolis can secure a divisional championship, it will be for the first time since the 2014 season.
However, Indianapolis has a tougher schedule emerging, as soon as Week 7, when they face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. This will begin a stronger strength of schedule for the Colts, and a chance for the squad to show if they have the mettle to get through choppier waters.
For Jones and this Colts team to be as good as Manning-led teams is sensational. Jones' star continues to rise with an already surgical Colts team. We'll see if this Cinderella story can continue with Steichen, Jones, and a strong-willed squad.