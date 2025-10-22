Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Work Out Five New Edge Rushers

Drake Wally

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits his hand against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) as he throws the ball during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) hits his hand against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) as he throws the ball during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Indianapolis Colts worked out six new defensive players following Samson Ebukam's (MCL) and Tyquan Lewis' (groin) injuries.

It's worth noting that Seth Coleman was signed to the practice squad.

Here is a brief breakdown of each player and what they could bring to the Colts.

Deslin Alexandre

Defensive end Deslin Alexandre (green jersey) runs drills.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Deslin Alexandre (49) runs through a drill during the second day of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon, Wis. / Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Deslin Alexandre has no NFL statistics, but played for five years with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Colts defensive line coach, Charlie Partridge, was with the Panthers while Alexandre was there, so the familiarity makes sense.

Alexandre has been with the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, and now hopes his workout with Indianapolis will give him another shot to make an impact in the NFL.

Shaquil Barrett

Defensive end Shaquil Barrett (white jersey) tries to get after the ball-carrier.
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chris Moore (11) runs the ball past Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Shaquil Barrett is the most experienced and successful of the five defenders worked out. Barrett has logged two Pro Bowls, a Second Team All-Pro, and won two Super Bowls in his NFL career (Denver Broncos - 2015, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2020).

Barrett also led the NFL in sacks during the 2019 season with 19.5 and has 59.0 in 132 games. While Barrett has slowed down after playing 10 years in the pros, he can still provide depth and veteran help for a defensive end-needy team like the Colts.

Jasheen Davis

Defensive end Jasheen Davis (white and black uniform) waits during a practice.
Jul 30, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Jasheen Davis (59) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jasheen Davis went undrafted out of the University of Wake Forest this year, but was picked up by the New Orleans Saints before getting waived on August 25th. Davis played well in college through 49 games, logging 25.5 sacks and 152 tackles.

Davis is still finding his footing in the NFL, and given how badly the Colts need defensive edge help after key injuries to Ebukam and Lewis, he has a big shot to make an impression and potentially earn a spot in the Colts' ranks.

DJ Johnson

Defensive end DJ Johnson (black and silver helmet) tries to make a tackle
Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson (52) during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

DJ Johnson has played in the NFL for three seasons, all with the Carolina Panthers, before being released by the NFC South squad on September 30th. Throughout 31 games and five starts, Johnson has put up 62 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Johnson's experience on the field was as recent as a few weeks ago, meaning his workout might be the smoothest in operation. It will be interesting to see if Johnson did enough to warrant a spot to help Indy with their edge depth.

Benton Whitley

Pass rusher Benton Whitley (white uniform and helmet) goes through drills during a practice.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Benton Whitley (49) during minicamp at Cardinals training center in Tempe on June 12, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Benton Whitley played college football at Holy Cross, and was good enough to earn a spot with the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in 2022. After that stint, he had stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

Whitley doesn't have a lot of in-game experience in the NFL, but he has a golden opportunity with the slew of injuries to Lou Anarumo's defense to make an impact in the Circle City.

Drake Wally
DRAKE WALLY

Drake Walley is a co-deputy editor of Indianapolis Colts on SI. His works have also appeared on Bleacher Report, MSN, Yahoo, and SBNation. He also co-hosts the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast.

