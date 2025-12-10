Colts Intrigued by Forgotten Quarterback with Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts have, once again, shocked the NFL world. However, it wasn't trading away two first-rounders for an All-Pro cornerback. Perhaps, this might be more shocking.

The Colts signed former Los Angeles Chargers and Colts QB Philip Rivers out of a five-year retirement, the same season he's a semifinalist for the NFL Hall of Fame

Geritol Gunslinger: The Colts are signing eight-time Pro Bowl QB Philip Rivers, who is coming out of retirement with his old team, sources tell the Insiders.



Five years after his last game, Rivers — a 44-year-old grandfather — worked out Tuesday. Now, improbably, he’s back. pic.twitter.com/dFjLiLhSmC — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2025

That alone stole the headlines on Tuesday, but Indianapolis did work out another quarterback with Rivers. That name is former Memphis Tiger and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback, Seth Henigan.

Colts did workout another QB today.



Undrafted free agent Seth Henigan (Memphis). Henigan spent the offseason + first month of the season with the Jags.



So just Philip Rivers and Seth Henigan for the in-person QB vetting. — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) December 9, 2025

Henigan's name is completely under the radar, but his time in college with the Tigers was incredible, even setting university records.

Henigan put up unreal numbers in four years. Below are the numbers that back off how excellent this young gunslinger was.

1,147 completions (all-time leader)

14,266 passing yards (all-time leader)

104 passing touchdowns (all-time leader)

10 rushing touchdowns

64.0 completion percentage

While Memphis isn't a hotbed for quarterback talent, Henigan's numbers are historic for the university. Even when discussing better Division 1 numbers for a quarterback, Henigan's stats are elite.

What's a bit more interesting is that out of any options, not with the last name Rivers, Shane Steichen and his offensive staff opted to look further into Henigan.

Attitude of gratitude every single day we wake up with breath in our lungs! Amen! — Seth Henigan (@seth_henigan) December 9, 2025

Henigan was undrafted, but was signed by the Jaguars on April 29th of this year. Henigan was waived, then brought on to Jacksonville's practice squad to prep the defense.

After Henigan was released on September 29th, he was on the open market, and now has the opportunity of a lifetime.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Seth Henigan (19) receives his helmet during the helmet walk during an NFL scrimmage event at EverBank Stadium, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts may sign Henigan if he impressed during his workout. The fact that only he and Rivers were dialed up for impressions tells a lot about Henigan.

The Colts are out of options if Riley Leonard can't suit up after sustaining a knee injury. This brings in an easy prediction that Rivers will be brought up to the active roster. But, they still need a backup for Sunday.

To be honest and direct, the fact that Indy signed Rivers at all speaks to how desperate this team is for help, so this could end up working great for Henigan.

If he's signed as a backup, Indy might bring up Brett Rypien as QB2. At this point, anything is possible.

Who's to say that if Rivers blows Steichen away during practice, that he isn't outright the QB1? Even if/when Leonard returns. The past week for the Colts has been a circus, so nothing should be surprising at this point regarding their quarterback situation.

Keep a close eye on this franchise this week. While the Colts' season took an absolute nosedive after Daniel Jones injured his Achilles, they're still 8-5 and can make the playoffs.

Henigan is a name to keep an eye on, and while it's assumed that Rivers will win the starting job since he knows the book of Steichen like the back of his hand, don't count out the former Tiger's chances to get signed.

And if given another tangible opportunity, perhaps he makes something of it in the Circle City.

