Colts Work Out Former Notre Dame Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts hosted cornerback Troy Pride Jr. for a workout on Tuesday, per Jake Arthur.
Pride was a 2020 fourth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers, where he spent one season healthy. He suffered a torn ACL against the Colts in Carolina's 2021 preseason opener, which caused him to miss two seasons.
Pride appeared in 14 games (eight starts) for the Panthers in 2020, which was his rookie season. He finished with 42 total tackles (one for loss) and two passes defended. Since leaving Carolina, Pride has had stints with the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, and Dallas Cowboys.
He spent nearly the entire 2023 season on the practice squad for Vegas, but joined the Texans late in the year. After spending the 2024 offseason in Houston, Pride fell short of making the 53-man roster. He spent a couple of months on the practice squad before leaving for the Cowboys.
Pride saw action in the final two games for the Cowboys. He made his first start in five years against the Washington Commanders in the Cowboys' season finale earlier this January. He made three tackles and had one pass defended in Dallas.
In that season finale, Pride was targeted five times, allowing two completions for 13 total yards. He allowed zero touchdowns, and Marcus Mariota had a 47.9 passer rating when targeting him.
The Colts are taking a look at Pride as the team deals with various injury issues in the secondary. Indianapolis placed cornerback Jaylon Jones on IR a couple of weeks ago, meaning he'll be out until mid-October at the earliest.
Nickel corner Kenny Moore II exited Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans early due to a calf issue, but the team already signed veteran cornerback Mike Hilton to the practice squad as insurance.
Rookie corner Justin Walley tore his ACL in the preseason, which caused the Colts to sign free agent veteran Xavien Howard and trade for Mekhi Blackmon from the Minnesota Vikings.
Howard has struggled to get back to peak form early in the season, especially since he saw no action in 2024. The Colts will be forced to rely on him, Blackmon, and starting corner Charvarius Ward to carry the workload for a few weeks while Moore is out.
Pride could join Hilton on the practice squad if Anarumo and the Colts liked what they saw.