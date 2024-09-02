Colts Workout Multiple Players, Including Veteran Starting Cornerback
The Indianapolis Colts aren't messing around with their roster depth ahead of the week one matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday. Per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Indianapolis has worked out nine players, including former Super Bowl champion running back Leonard Fournette.
Also, other notables include the brother of former Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore, former Detroit Lions defender Steven Gilmore; and former New York Jets and Lions running back, Zonovan Knight. But, the name that sticks out the most for Indy should be Ahkello Witherspoon.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Witherspoon is a veteran of the NFL with seven years of experience (2017-2020 San Francisco 49ers; 2021-2022 Pittsburgh Steelers; 2024 Los Angeles Rams) and can bring immediate impact to Indianapolis' secondary if signed. The former third-rounder has put together a solid career through seven years.
In 77 total games (57 starts), Witherspoon has 204 tackles, 11 interceptions (1 defensive touchdown), 49 passes defended, and 6 tackles for loss. Witherspoon is a solid talent and is coming off his best career year starting all 17 contests for the Rams and collecting 52 tackles (3 for loss), 3 interceptions, and 14 passes defended.
Kenny Moore II, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones can use help in the secondary. Witherspoon is a cheap option that Indianapolis can more than afford. He also fits Gus Bradley's archetype for a cornerback at 6'2, 195 pounds. We'll see if Witherspoon impressed Indy enough at his workout to consider signing him to the inexperienced Colts defensive back room.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X; subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.