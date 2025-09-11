Colts' Injury Report Shows Downward Trend for Broncos Tilt
The Indianapolis Colts posted their second injury report of the week ahead of a crucial showdown against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
Thursday's report included one name not seen on Wednesday's list, as defensive lineman Grover Stewart was a limited participant due to rest. Aside from Stewart, six players are working through injuries.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - LP
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - DNP
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - DNP
- WR Alec Pierce (Knee) - FULL
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - FULL
- DT Grover Stewart (Rest) - LP
- CB Charvarius Ward (Concussion) - DNP
Goodson, who shares the RB2 role with rookie DJ Giddens, did not play in last weekend's win against the Miami Dolphins. Per James Boyd, he wants to see how his elbow holds up through contact in practices throughout the week.
Jones, who started all 17 games at outside cornerback for the Colts last year, injured his hamstring while in punt coverage. Jones re-aggravated an injury he dealt with throughout training camp. The play he was injured on was later called back due to a penalty.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Latu snagged his first career interception against the Dolphins, but wasn't able to come out with a clean bill of health. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and his game-time status remains unclear after being downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday.
Pierce and Pittman were both full participants in Wednesday's practice, so it seems they're trending towards playing against Denver. Pierce made one highlight grab for 36 yards against Miami on what may have been Daniel Jones' best throw of the day. Pittman had a standout performance as well, hauling in six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Stewart, who's in his ninth season, understandably took a half day.
To round out the list is Ward, who entered concussion protocol on Monday after showing symptoms. Not participating in a Thursday practice due to a concussion is usually a bad sign for playing on Sunday. Indianapolis may be without their former All-Pro corner in just the second week of the season.
As for the Broncos, they have yet to publish their injury report for Thursday. Notable names on Wednesday's report included tight end Evan Engram (Calf), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Quad), and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (Knee).