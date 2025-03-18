'Worst Case Scenario' for Colts' Draft Revealed
The 2025 NFL draft is nearly a month away as teams continue to analyze who to select with their picks. For the Indianapolis Colts, there are options across the board as to who could instantly improve the team entering the 2025 season.
Many analysts have the Colts selecting a tight end in the first round after a lackluster 2024 campaign from Indy's group. No tight end crossed the 200-yard threshold, with the closest being Kylen Granson with 182.
Aside from the offense, one more area is a cause for concern. In 2024, Indianapolis had an underwhelming pass rush and was ranked 28th place in pressure rate. The Colts could use some of their early picks to improve this after a disappointing season the year prior.
Pro Football Focus expert Bradley Locker thinks that if the Colts neglect the pass rush in the draft, it would be the 'worst-case scenario".
"The Colts enjoyed a solid free-agency window, both boosting their secondary and finding legitimate competition for Anthony Richardson," wrote Locker. "Much attention will be given to bettering the environment for either Richardson or Daniel Jones, but the pass rush can’t be ignored."
"Pressure leader Dayo Odeyingbo signed with the Bears, while Kwity Paye (57.8 PFF pass-rushing grade) and Grover Stewart (5.4% pass-rush win rate) regressed in getting after the quarterback. Laiatu Latu projects to make a jump in Year 2, but general manager Chris Ballard must still upgrade a group that slotted 28th in pressure rate a year ago."
In 2023, the Colts recorded 51 sacks on the year. In 2024, they got to the quarterback a mere 36 times. While it could be a product of Gus Bradley's scheme, it's evident that the Colts were not able to produce at the same level.
Heading into 2025 with a new defensive coordinator, the Colts need to hammer down the fundamentals of defense. Missed tackles and a poor pass rush won't do the job, so focusing on a defensive tackle or defensive end in the draft could be the best way to improve without spending a ton in the process.
One issue is that the Colts spent last year's first-round pick on Laiatu Latu, an edge rusher. If they want to double down on bettering the defensive line, players like Mike Green from Marshall or James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee stick out as possible options with the 14th overall pick.
The Colts and Chris Ballard have ample time to decide which route to take. At the end of the day, who the Colts select could come down to who is available on the board halfway through the first round.
