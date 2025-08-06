Colts Had One of Worst Trades Since 2000
There have been some brutal trades throughout the NFL over the last 25 years. Sadly, the Indianapolis Colts were involved with one of them that earned the franchise one of the most overrated players in recent memory.
Back in 2013, the Cleveland Browns then shockingly sent running back Trent Richardson to the Colts in exchange for a 2014 first-round pick. At the time, it appeared that the Browns were insane to give up Richardson, who tallied 950 rushing yards and 11 scores on the ground during his rookie year.
But, unbeknownst to the Colts, Cleveland fleeced Indianapolis in this deal and gave the team a complete bust.
Jared Dubin of CBS Sports placed this trade as one of the worst NFL trades since 2000. Out of 12 total entries, the Colts' trade for Richardson ranks as the eighth-worst.
"He then proceeded to average just 3.5 yards per carry in a little more than a year in Cleveland, but the Colts still somehow decided to give up a first-rounder in 2014 to secure his services. Richardson totaled a paltry 977 yards on 316 carries across his two seasons with the Colts before being unceremoniously released."
Slow reads, fumbles, and below-average performances marred Richardson's time with the Colts. Richardson looked every bit of a bust when he wore the Colts uniform.
When he was traded in 2013, Richardson put up a mere 2.9 yards per carry on 157 attempts for 458 rushing yards and three scores with his feet. That type of production immediately made Indianapolis look foolish for giving up a first-rounder to attain Richardson.
The hope was that he'd take off in 2014, but that wasn't the case. Richardson's final NFL season saw him with only 519 rushing yards on 159 attempts (3.3 average) and three touchdowns. After that, Richardson found himself on the Las Vegas Raiders before exiting the league.
This trade is a grim reminder that any deal can backfire. However, Richardson's rookie season wasn't impressive, minus his 11 rushing touchdowns. Regardless, the Colts took the bait. The former Alabama Crimson Tide back didn't hit the gaps correctly or make much of an impact outside of short-yardage runs and some red zone work.
Indianapolis' franchise is now in a far different place with an all-star level running back in Jonathan Taylor as the most prolific offensive weapon on the roster. Indianapolis is also approaching a critical 2025 season where Taylor will be leaned on again to push the offense to new heights.
Indianapolis' first NFL preseason game is tomorrow at 7pm against the Baltimore Ravens.