Colts' Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones Can 'Dominate'
It's no secret that the Indianapolis Colts' 2025 season holds the future of the franchise, as they've hit a critical crossroads where the team wins big and finally makes the playoffs, while also figuring out the QB situation.
Or, Indy falls back into the six-to-nine-win team that misses the playoffs and has no answer at quarterback, putting them square into the QB carousel, yet again.
While Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones haven't had impressive careers in their respective tenures, there are still those who believe Indy has enough talent offensively to help propel whichever field general takes over.
Brad Gagnon at Bleacher Report is one of those people, highlighting that either Richardson or Jones can dominate in 2025, especially given what the Colts possess for offensive weapons.
"Whoever wins this battle will be a 20-something first-round pick with a fire lit under them, and they’ll be working within a relatively weak division. The Colts also have an underrated group of young offensive skill players."
Starting with the offensive weapons. Indianapolis has a set of players that any team would want on its roster. Running back Jonathan Taylor can be the top NFL back on any given game day. He earned a second-career Pro Bowl in 2024 and logged 1,431 rushing yards and 11 TDs on the ground.
For the wide receivers, Michael Pittman Jr. makes a return after playing 16 games with a back fracture.
Pittman is one of the toughest, most reliable wide receivers in the NFL, and he can help the next Colts QB with plenty of throws.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Josh Downs is becoming the top target in Shane Steichen's offense, but still has to supplant Pittman to be considered the number one wideout. Downs led the Colts in catches last year with 72, and showcased great ability to get open short, intermediate, and even deep.
Downs is a safety blanket that any quarterback can start a rhythm with. Look for Downs to possibly take over with a breakout year.
Alec Pierce is simply undeniable as a deep threat. The former Cincinnati Bearcat pass-catcher hauled in just 37 catches, but for an explosive 824 receiving yards, and a league-leading 22.3 yards per catch.
For Pierce, his success may lie with who takes over at quarterback. If Richardson wins, Pierce can continue his destructive ways in the deep game. If Jones is the leader, he favors shorter passes, which Pierce isn't much of a threat with.
Lastly is tight end Tyler Warren. While the Penn State product is only a rookie without any proof of NFL stardom, it's implied he'll have an impact in this offense, regardless. Warren is a TE1 and can do it all as a receiver and blocker.
The 2024 Mackey award winner, like Downs, is a safety blanket who can dominate the short game and seams. The Colts had nothing with their tight ends last year as weapons, but now have a truly talented name to mold.
Along with a solid O-Line featuring Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson, both quarterbacks can excel with the offense, and possibly have a huge season. However, to be realistic, the ceilings are different.
If Richardson hits his stride and puts the obstacles of his first two years behind him, defenses will be at his mercy consistently. Richardson was wildly inaccurate and hurt in 2024, but he has one last chance to showcase why Indy took him fourth overall in 2023.
As for Jones, his ceiling may be similar to what Baker Mayfield did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is fantastic company to be in. Jones has hardly won in the NFL outside of the 2022 campaign, but now he has more talent around him than ever before. We'll see if he can rise up and reclaim a starting role.
These quarterbacks each possess the skills to become a dominant force. While Richardson's possibilities are greater, Jones might be more of a lock to accomplish this, given Richardson's instability with injuries and mishaps.
It's not out of the question to call this the most important story of the NFL offseason, and might spill into the regular season, too.
Recommended Articles