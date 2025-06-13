Colts Young Defender Can Build Off Breakout Season
The Indianapolis Colts have made their fair share of tweaks and adjustments around their roster across the stretch of this offseason to effectively give this group a breath of fresh air and optimism for what's to come across the 2025 season ahead.
Yet, while the Colts do have many fresh faces in new roles on both sides of the ball next season, there's one name on the defensive side who been in the mix for the past three seasons who could be in line for a big-time leap for next season (or yet another jump, depending on how you look at it): safety Nick Cross.
FOX Sports reporter David Helman recently broke down his picks for the biggest breakout candidates across the league for each NFL team next season, where for the Colts, their most significant name of note was none other than Cross, who could have a chance for even more growth than he saw last season thanks to his new supporting cast to surround him.
"Colts fans will probably say that Cross has already broken out, but I’m not sure how many outsiders are aware that the former third-round pick out of Maryland racked up 146 tackles and three picks last year in his first season as a starter," Helman wrote. "What makes this fun is that Cross should have more help now. The Colts’ secondary was a bit understaffed in 2024, but the front office addressed that by signing proven vets in Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum. Indy’s secondary could be an actual strength this season, and that’s an exciting prospect for a guy trying to raise his profile, like Cross."
If this Colts defense is going to take the next step with first-year defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo holding the cards, not only will Indianapolis' newest additions have to make a strong impact, but those returning will have to see some progression forward as well.
For Cross, he's a guy who already made a major statement looking back to next year in terms of a breakout, as he collected over 100 more combined tackles than his second year, and made his way into becoming a weekly starter on Sundays after being a rotational, situational player in years one and two.
But compared to years one through three to now, the Colts' secondary looks the best it's been in some time, which only means good things for Cross–– even if his numbers aren't jumping off the page as similarly as they did a season ago.
Paired with both free agent additions Cam Bynum and Charavarius Ward, at its ceiling, can be a dangerous core at both the corner spot and in the back-end of this defense. Yet, for the youngest guy of that mix in Cross, he may hold the best chance to establish himself even further in the conversation of one of the more impressive, impactful safety talents in the entire NFL.