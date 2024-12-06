Colts' Young Linemen Showing Out in Debut Campaigns
The Indianapolis Colts proved they were taking the future of their offensive line seriously when they drafted Matt Goncalves (79th overall) and Tanor Bortolini (117th overall) in the 2024 NFL draft. Both have already made positive impacts by starting plenty of snaps in their rookie campaigns.
While undrafted rookie guard Dalton Tucker has had rough moments, he was also a usable backup for Will Fries (injured reserve). However, he has since been benched for veteran Mark Glowinski. Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler detailed how impressive these rookies have been in 2024 on X.
Fowler provided this quote through the post:
Combined, the rookie trio has allowed just one sack in their last 316 snaps in pass pro & Bortolini is one of just nine centers in football (with at least 197 pass pro snaps) to not allow a sack thus far.- Ryan Fowler | Bleacher Report
Goncalves has played left and right tackle in relief of Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith during 2024. Per Pro Football Focus, Goncalves has an overall grade of 67.0, 62.1 pass-blocking, and 68.4 run-blocking. The rookie out of Pittsburgh has shown glimpses of a future starter and will look to keep that momentum alive to finish 2024.
Center Bortolini has been a rock while starter Ryan Kelly recovers from a knee injury, posting PFF marks of 65.1 overall, 64.4 pass-blocking, and 65.4 run-blocking. The athletic center can also play guard but is likely the future center once Kelly's time in Indianapolis is over. However, against the New England Patriots, Danny Pinter started due to Bortolini in the concussion protocol.
If Kelly doesn't return after the bye, Bortolini will push to continue great play that gives the Colts' coaching staff confidence going forward. As for Goncalves, if Smith isn't able to play against the Denver Broncos, he'll be tested with Bortolini by a defense with an astounding 47 sacks on the year, good for first in the NFL.
