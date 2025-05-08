Colts Young Talent May Be Getting Overlooked
The Indianapolis Colts lost long-time center and four-time Pro Bowler Ryan Kelly to free agency, as he and guard Will Fries signed with the Minnesota Vikings. This left a massive void at both positions, but the Colts have two respectable youngsters to fill in.
Tanor Bortolini (center) and Matt Goncalves (guard) stepped into the fray to become the starters. However, the center position is ESPN's biggest need for the Colts, despite Bortolini being ready to take the reins. Aaron Schatz has the opinion.
"While linebacker was considered, the Colts' current starting center is second-year man Tanor Bortolini. He started five games last season but had only a 91.3% pass block win rate as a center, far below the league average of 93.8%. His run block win rate was also below average. Backup Wesley French started three games in 2023 but didn't play last season due to an ankle injury."
Bortolini took over as the general of the offensive line when he was thrust into the role when Kelly was out with injuries. Bortolini made five starts and, while he struggled at times, looked competent for a rookie that was replacing a Pro Bowl-level talent.
Per Pro Football Focus, Bortolini's grades may not have been the sexiest (65.1 overall, 64.6 pass-blocking, and 65.4 run-blocking), but he still wasn't a liability and played well enough in his debut campaign.
He also allowed no sacks in 211 pass-blocking snaps and showcased athleticism at the center position for line coach Tony Sparano Jr.'s crew.
So, with the promise there, who's to say that Bortolini won't have a sophomore leap? Is it possible for Bortolini to earn four Pro Bowls and play nine (or more) seasons with the Colts like Kelly did? Of course. However, that remains to be seen, but the talent for that kind of ceiling (or higher) is present with Bortolini.
Bortolini will have plenty of pressure on his shoulders, as will the rest of the team, coaching staff, and front office, to succeed in 2025. All analytical and news attention will turn to the quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, but many will be interested to see how this Colts team performs since drafting Richardson in 2023.
Indianapolis has its 2025 schedule release approaching on May 14th, which will show the strength of their competition.
