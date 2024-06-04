Colts' Zaire Franklin Disrespected in New 'Top Linebackers' List
Indianapolis Colts star linebacker Zaire Franklin placed second in the NFL in both total and solo tackles last season. Despite his numbers, Franklin was completely left off a list made by Pro Football Focus (PFF) that ranked the top 32 linebackers in the NFL heading into 2024.
Franklin nearly led the NFL with 179 total tackles despite missing a game mid-way through the season. The 2018 seventh-round pick has stayed in Indy for his entire career, improving his numbers as he earns more experience as a pivotal point in Gus Bradley's defense.
PFF handed Franklin a 60.9 overall grade for his efforts in 2023, a number that disregards his on-field impact. Despite such a low grade, some players somehow ranked above Franklin despite having a worse grade in the year prior. New Orleans Saints linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was given a career-low 55.9 grade this past season, but still snuck into 31st place on the rankings.
On top of setting the franchise record for most tackles in a season, Franklin forced two fumbles and recorded 1.5 sacks last year. His continued improvement earned him a contract extension before 2024 that will keep him in Indianapolis for three more years, each year worth approximately $10 million. This low price for a guy who puts up big numbers is a complete steal, especially with top earners raking in nearly $20 million per year.
The Colts' star will be out for vengeance in the 2024 season as he starts alongside E.J. Speed. If Franklin manages to break the franchise record for tackles in a third consecutive season, PFF should show some more respect.
