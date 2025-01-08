Colts' Zaire Franklin Pens Message to Fans
The Indianapolis Colts embark on their offseason preparations after finishing the 2024 regular season at 8-9 following a Week 18 victory over the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts already got to work on changes, departing from three-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, marking a new age of defensive coaching in the Circle City.
However, one of the bigger talking points (outside of Bradley) for Indy's defense was the actions during the season of team captain, Pro Bowler, and NFL league leader in tackling Zaire Franklin. The former Syracuse alum has given fans several emotions through statements and spats with media personalities like Pat McAfee, and controversy on his and his teammate E.J. Speed's show, The Trenches Podcast.
Recently after the regular campaign came to a close, Franklin spoke to Colts fans through social media, emphasizing that he let too many outside distractions affect his performance on/off the field.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Franklin had arguably his best season as a Colts linebacker, tallying 173 tackles (11 for loss), 3.5 sacks, five fumbles forced, six passes defended, and two interceptions. While Pro Football Focus indicates Franklin whiffed on 22 tackles, overall, Franklin improved and began forcing turnovers and making plays in opposing backfields.
Franklin's status on the team isn't changing, but his attitude can use some work for the 2025 season. After finishing with another lackluster record, Franklin will need to implement a fire in the offseason to continue improvements, as well as momentum gained, from his first-ever Pro Bowl performance.
It's unclear whether the Colts will keep Franklin's teammate Speed, who will be an unrestricted free agent. Speed did have his best career year, putting up 142 tackles (career best), seven tackles for loss, five passes defended, and his first career pick. Speed's retaining lies in how much he asks for. If Indianapolis sees a good fit for Speed, it will give the next defensive coordinator a nice trio of linebackers in Franklin and Jaylon Carlies to utilize.
Franklin is still one of the most consistent players on Indy's defense. While he isn't a superstar yet, he climbed the ladder in 2024 and made more dynamic plays on the field, despite adding some unneeded drama to a locker room that didn't need it.
We'll see what happens as Indianapolis prepares to put together a new defensive scheme in their coordinator search. Whoever they decide to hire, Franklin will need to continue to be a rock for the Colts' defense in 2025.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.