How Daniel Jones Signing Helps Colts' QB Room, Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts and former New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Daniel Jones have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal worth up to $17.7 million with incentives and includes $13.15 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Jones has had quite the journey since being selected with the No.6 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The kid from Duke became the Giants starting quarterback just three games into his rookie season but produced inconsistent play over his first three seasons. Jones had 50 total touchdowns, 29 interceptions, and a whopping 36 fumbles from 2019-2021.
2022 saw a turnaround for Jones under new head coach Brian Daboll. Jones cut down on his turnovers and led the Giants to the playoffs, securing a win over the Vikings in the wild card round. His future in New York looked to have renewed life, with Jones signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the Giants before the 2023 season.
But 2023 saw Jones struggle again with turnovers and decision-making through eight games before tearing his ACL and missing the rest of the season. 2024 saw much of the same from Jones, who was ultimately benched and released by the Giants before signing onto the Vikings practice squad.
In six seasons and 69 starts, Jones has thrown for 14,582 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 47 interceptions with a QB rating of 84.3. Jones also brings a rushing element to the quarterback position, having run for 2,179 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career. However, taking care of the football has been a glaring issue, as Jones has 50 fumbles to go with the 47 interceptions.
Jones' free agent decision came down to a return to the Vikings or coming to Indy, as the deals offered by both teams were reportedly very similar. Jones ultimately chose the Colts, where he will compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting job.
While the deal is more expensive than you would like to see for a guy of Jones' pedigree, the Colts believe Jones brings actual competition for Richardson. The Colts have never wavered from their stance of wanting to push Richardson this offseason in the hopes of bringing out the best in him and the quarterback position. Signing Jones to high-end backup, low-end starter money sends a message to Richardson that the competition is not for show.
All reports indicate that the former No.4 pick is very motivated to prove to the Colts he can be their franchise quarterback. Richardson has been hard at work since the season ended to improve his mechanics and accuracy, training with NFL MVP Josh Allen and his mechanics guru Chris Hess. Richardson is also working with private quarterback coach Will Hewlett to improve his accuracy and touch in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field.
The signing of Jones should bring out the best in Richardson in a make-or-break Year 3. Contrary to what the national media may say, I fully expect Richardson to win the job and be the Colts starting quarterback Week 1. If Richardson does not beat out Jones, the experiment is likely over.
While Jones seems unlikely to win the starting job, he provides a solid backup option if Richardson misses time due to injury. Richardson has yet to play a full season in the NFL, making the backup quarterback position a high priority for the Colts. Shane Steichen's playbook would also not have to change much if Jones has to replace Richardson due to the athleticism of the 27-year-old quarterback.
Jones also brings a reputation of being a beloved teammate and locker-room presence. Even if he does not win the starting job, Jones will do what he can to support Richardson and help the team win games in whatever role he is asked to play.
While many hope he does not see the field in 2025, Jones raises the floor of the Colts' quarterback room while providing competition and more motivation to a young Richardson. Time will tell if the addition of Jones brings out the best in Richardson for the Colts or marks the beginning of the official search for a new franchise quarterback in Indy.
