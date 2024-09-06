Colts' Buckner, Franklin Face 'Unfinished Business' vs. Texans, Stroud

#Colts LB Zaire Franklin, asked if his biggest AFC South beef is with the #Titans:



“No, cuz I already smacked them a couple times. It would really be Houston.”



On #Texans QB CJ Stroud:



“I had to remind him as well that he’s never beaten Anthony (Richardson).”



