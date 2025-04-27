DJ Giddens Gives Colts Perfect Complement to Jonathan Taylor
As the 2024 season went on, it was clear that the Indianapolis Colts needed a complementary running back to star Jonathan Taylor.
So, with the running back class in the 2025 NFL Draft being one of the deepest groups in years, the Colts were bound to add to the room.
The Colts selected Kansas State running back DJ Giddens with the No.151 pick on Saturday. At 6-0 and 212 pounds, Giddens is a big-bodied back who brings another element of speed and explosiveness to the Colts' backfield.
Giddens finished the 2024 season with 205 carries for 1,343 yards (6.6 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He also added 21 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. Giddens earned Second-Team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
Giddens is a high-level athlete (9.78 RAS) with a tall, lanky frame that can add even more mass. He has tremendous stride in the open field, helping him to rip off chunk plays. Giddens also possesses elite elusiveness, staying light on his feet and ready to hit a variety of moves when a defender gets him squared up.
Giddens has steadily improved his vision and patience over the years with the Wildcats. He allows blocks to fully develop consistently and routinely finds cutback lanes. He also shows good contact balance through traffic at the line of scrimmage to accelerate to the second level.
As a pass catcher, Giddens shines in the open field, making him a dangerous threat after the catch on check downs and screens. While he is not a finished product as a receiver or pass protector, Giddens has the tools to be a plus in both areas at the running back position.
Here is an excerpt from the 2025 Indy Draft Guide on how Giddens fits with the Colts:
"The Colts wanted to pair Marlon Mack with Jonathan Taylor back in 2020 to form a two-headed monster, but the pairing lasted only one game before Mack tore his Achilles. They have the chance to do it again with Giddens, whose blend of size and speed makes him a problem to take down anywhere on the field. His athleticism and vision allow for him to make plays out of nothing and turn a negative into a positive. While Giddens has room to improve as a receiver and pass protector, he should be a favorite of the Colts’ on Day 3."
The player comp for Giddens in the Indy Draft Guide is none other than former Colts' running back Marlon Mack. As mentioned in the excerpt above, the Colts did not experience the duo of Taylor and Mack for very long. Giddens gives the Colts a second chance at pairing two very explosive runners together in their backfield.
Giddens will immediately compete with free agent acquisition Khalil Herbert for the RB2 role. Both bring big-play ability to the Colts' backfield behind Taylor and can spell the former All-Pro when he needs a breather.
The key to winning the competition between Giddens and Herbert will come down to who can hold up better as a pass protector. Taylor has struggled throughout his career in this area, with Trey Sermon serving as the primary pass-blocking back on third downs and in obvious passing situations a year ago. With Sermon no longer with the Colts, it leaves an open hole in the running back rotation.
Expect Giddens and Herbert to get run as the RB2 throughout the season. But, with Giddens' upside as an explosive athlete and ability to create in the passing game, the rookie may solidify the role sooner rather than later.