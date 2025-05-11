DJ Giddens Embracing Role with Jonathan Taylor, Preparing to Start
The Indianapolis Colts drafted Kansas State running back DJ Giddens in the back half of the 2025 NFL Draft in the fifth round, but they feel as if they are getting a steal.
“We think he's pretty talented," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after the draft, comparing Giddens' draft slide to those of NFL running backs Marlon Mack and Aaron Jones. "Look, I'm a big DJ fan. I think he is a really talented young man, and I think he's going to -- he's got a chance to help us in a lot of different ways.”
Giddens has a high-quality size and athletic profile for the running back position, measuring at 6'0", 212, and running a 4.43 in the 40-yard dash, with a 39.5" vertical and 10'10" broad jump during the Scouting Combine.
Although his size would indicate he might be a physical back, he's more of a finesse runner. Giddens has patience, vision, and the ability to make sudden cuts, which has led to some drawing comparisons to Mack, the former Colts running back, including Ballard.
Giddens put together impressive tape in 2024, but he's actually entering the NFL more confident in his abilities as a three-down player than before after recovering from a wrist injury he suffered early last season.
"More confidence in protection, I can use my hands. Catching the ball, I ain't gotta second-think myself, and can just play," Giddens told reporters this week when asked about the difference his recovery has made.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Giddens is productive on the ground, rushing for 3,087 yards and 23 touchdowns over the last three years, he also catches the ball well, pulling in 58 receptions for 679 yards and another four scores.
When projecting Giddens' impact as a rookie, the elephant in the room is that the Colts already have a star running back in Jonathan Taylor, who has amassed 7,104 yards from scrimmage and 56 total touchdowns in five years. However, having a star ahead of him isn't something that's lost on Giddens.
"I don't mind that backseat role, especially in someone that's elite like him, I can learn a lot from," Giddens said of Taylor. "So, that's what I'm gonna do. I'm gonna sit back and listen. I don't say too much, I don't think I know everything, so I'm gonna be a sponge around him."
The rookie certainly has snaps to share in the backfield among Taylor and veteran Khalil Herbert, but if given the opportunity to make plays, Giddens is confident he can make them.
"It's competition, for sure," Giddens responded when asked what his expectations are this year. "Everybody coming in -- I'm coming in to start -- that's what everybody's mindset is. But whatever it is, I'm gonna keep working, so I'm not trippin'."
"That's just how I am. I just ain't scared of competition," Giddens continued. "I'll play my role, and as long as I'm making an impact on the team, that's all that matters."