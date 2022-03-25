Pro Bowl LT Headed to Colts? NFL.com Likes the Fit

NFL.com has taken a look at the best fits for many of the top remaining free agents, and the Indianapolis Colts make the list for Pro Bowl left tackle.

After clearing more salary cap space with Matt Ryan's contract restructure, the Indianapolis Colts are still more than $20 million below the limit for 2022.

The Colts have the money to go and get at least one more big-ticket free agent. NFL.com thinks left tackle Duane Brown, who played with the Seattle Seahawks the last five seasons, could be a perfect match for the Colts.

The Colts have a clear need at left tackle and haven't brought back Eric Fisher, who is currently a free agent after playing in 15 games in his first season in Indianapolis. Brown has chased a title in Seattle and come up short since forcing his way out of Houston in 2017. A return to the AFC South would mean two revenge games per year against his former employer, and with Matt Ryan now in the fold, a chance to again pursue a ring once he turns 37 in August. - Nick Shook, NFL.com

Brown will be 37-years old Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, the same age as quarterback Matt Ryan. He made just under $12 million with the Seahawks last year according to Spotrac and would be an affordable, short-term presence for the Colts at left tackle.

The Seahawks entered a rebuilding project the moment they traded away Russell Wilson, and bringing back an eight-figure, 37-year old left tackle doesn't make sense for their current project.

But Brown was solid for the Seahawks last season including making his fifth Pro Bowl. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him 71.5 for the season, ranking him 37th out of 79 eligible offensive tackles... nine spots ahead of Eric Fisher.

While PFF grades are a better guide than bible, Brown still looks to be an upgrade over Fisher.

Brown is a low-risk option for the Colts. Nick Shook of NFL.com agrees and considers Indianapolis his best fit.