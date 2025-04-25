Experts Predict Tyler Warren Will Have Major Impact for Colts
On Thursday night, the Indianapolis Colts brought home one of the NFL draft's highly sought-after targets in Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.
Warren, who turns 23 next month, was hand-picked by general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen to repair Indianapolis' weak tight end room before the 2025 season.
In his final year at Penn State, Warren caught 104 passes for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while adding on 218 rushing yards and four more scores on the ground. Warren's versatile tools were wisely used at the collegiate level, and Steichen's offense should exploit that part of his game even more.
The Colts chose not to trade up from the 14th overall pick, letting Warren fall right into their lap halfway through the first round of the draft. ESPN analyst Field Yates thinks Warren has the potential to be a serious threat in the Colts' offense.
"The Colts stayed patient and landed Tyler Warren, a difference-maker tight end they have lacked," Yates wrote. "Amazingly, the Colts have not had a tight end reach 500 receiving yards in a season since Eric Ebron did it in 2018. The winner of the Colts' quarterback competition will dramatically benefit from the presence of Warren, who is among the best run-after-catch players in the class."
As Yates mentioned, the Colts' tight end room has struggled since 2018. Last year, no Colts tight ends crossed the 200-yard mark, a sad reflection of the unfortunate reality that Indianapolis has neglected over the past few seasons.
Looking ahead, Warren has the chance to mesh with either Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones throughout his rookie season. Nearly anything is better than what happened last year in Indy's tight end room.
Another ESPN analyst, Jordan Reid, thinks that Warren will have the best offensive season of any rookie.
"Tyler Warren steps into a role where he can immediately be one of the Colts' best pass catchers," Reid wrote. "Indianapolis had the least productive group of tight ends in the NFL a season ago. Warren changes that right away, as he can be a versatile option in the passing game but can also contribute as a serviceable blocker in the run game."
It's hard to know what to expect from Warren's first professional season, but he'll undoubtedly be a game-changer. In Indy's run-first offense, he'll likely be forced to solidify his blocking skills so he can be an every-down tight end who forces defensive attention at all times.
With one positional need down, the Colts have to refocus their attention on day two of the draft. Clear needs remain in the trenches and at linebacker, where Indianapolis lost key players in free agency.
The second round of the 2025 NFL draft will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.