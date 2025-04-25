First-Round Pick Tyler Warren Focused On Being a Colt
The pre-draft process can be stressful for NFL Draft hopefuls. For months, you pour countless hours into physically and mentally preparing to impress teams enough for them to invest a draft pick in you
That finally came to fruition for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren on Thursday night, who has been widely considered the top player at his position throughout the pre-draft process, but was the second tight end off the board after the Chicago Bears selected Colston Loveland at No. 10. The Colts grabbed him at 14.
"No, I'm just excited to have the opportunity to play in the NFL and to play for Indianapolis," Warren responded when asked if he had wanted to be the first tight end off the board. "It's really cool, so that's kinda what my focus is, and I'm just excited to be a Colt."
"I'm glad that's the only time I'll really have to do that and that was my last time doing it," Warren said of waiting to hear his name called. "But you don't have much to control yourself; you're just sitting there waiting and hoping you get picked. But I'm happy that it came down to the Colts and I'm excited to get to work."
Warren has been linked to the Colts through mock drafts for months on end after the Colts' position group no-showed throughout the season and Warren dominated through his. For Warren to actually go to the destination to which he was most commonly linked comes as welcome news for Warren, who enjoyed his visits with the Colts since February.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
"I met with them at the Combine and came up on a 30 visit," Warren said about his interactions with the Colts. "But I really enjoyed -- even from the Combine, it was a team that I really enjoyed the staff and my meeting with them, and enjoyed being there for my 30 visit. But yeah, I'm just really excited, and it's a great place to go play football, and I'm excited to work with that program and organization."
The Colts have struggled to find consistent production at tight end in the years since All-Pro Dallas Clark left in 2012. Jack Doyle had a standout tenure, while Eric Ebron had one of the most productive seasons for a tight end in franchise history, but Warren comes with just as much potential as Clark did, if not more.
Selecting Warren was a feeling that Colts general manager Chris Ballard described as one of the best he's had during the draft in his time with the Colts.
Now, as Warren puts it, it's time to get to work.