Former Colts Head Coach Criticizes Team's Handling of Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassingly eliminated from playoff contention after allowing a two-win New York Giants team to score 45 points on Sunday.
The Colts were without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson, meaning backup Joe Flacco took the reigns. Flacco turned the ball over three times but still led the offense to a 33-point performance.
Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Richardson was forced to the sidelines due to back spams and soreness. Originally, Steichen said that Richardson was only dealing with soreness. That claim caught a ton of criticism from fans and media, forcing Steichen to further clarify the severity of Richardson's injury.
Former head coach Chuck Pagano was one of the media members who criticized Richardson and the team for how they handled the situation.
(Via Chuck Pagano | WISH TV): "I mean if it is soreness, at this point, there isn't anybody that's 100%. Everybody is dealing with something. Everybody is playing through something right now... I'm confused [Anthony Calhoun]. Like you and everybody else, all Colts fans, I'm confused... Is this soreness? Is this something that he can play through? Or, does he have back spasms? There's so many different reports coming out of that building right now it just leads to so much confusion... It's not doing [Richardson] any favors."
Pagano is raising the right questions. Clarity with the media has been completely off the rails this season as conflicting reports plague the Colts. There should be no reason to lie to the media or give only half the details unless it's a personal matter.
Steichen has failed Richardson in that regard. His own head coach hasn't been able to protect his image that was already fragile coming into the league. If the Colts want to succeed, they need to hammer down what they want Richardson's image to be and minimize the amount of backlash he faces.
There was far too much hate across social media that belittled Richardson because he didn't suit up against the Giants. It's not his choice to play -- it's the doctor's.
Colts fans want the truth and for Steichen to protect his players. That's not a hard ask. The Colts need to nail down public relations basics before the 2025 season.
