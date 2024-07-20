Former Colts Running Back Announces Retirement from NFL
Veteran running back and former Indianapolis Colts addition Kenyan Drake has announced his retirement from the NFL. NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport posted the news.
Drake began his NFL career when the Miami Dolphins selected him in the third round (73rd overall) out of Alabama in the 2016 draft. Drake never materialized as a true starter for the Dolphins in his time there but did put up solid depth metrics to help push the offense down the field. After spending 2019 with Miami and the Arizona Cardinals, Drake had his best year in 2020.
That season Drake notched 955 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground for the Cardinals. However, he found himself bouncing around to the Las Vegas Raiders (2021) soon after, followed by the Baltimore Ravens (2022-2023) and Green Bay Packers (2023).
While Drake's stop in Indy was incredibly brief in 2023, there were moments when some believed he could have a significant role in Shane Steichen's offense, given Jonathan Taylor's future in question at the time. But Drake wouldn't make the roster and finished 2023 with the Ravens and Green Bay Packers.
He played eight seasons and 104 games. In that span, he logged 869 carries for 3,866 rushing yards (4.4 yards per carry), and 33 rushing touchdowns. Drake was also a factor as a receiver, catching 218 passes for 1,655 receiving yards and eight more touchdowns.
