Former Colts Kicker Finds New Home

Former Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is back in the NFL.
The Indianapolis Colts waived embattled-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship following their Week 1 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans.

Blankenship missed the 42-yard game winner against the Texans, and it was the last kick he attempted for Indianapolis.

Blankenship is back in the NFL according to a report from Adam Schefter.

"Cardinals signed former Colts’ K Rodrigo Blankenship to their practice squad," reported Schefter on Twitter.

Blankenship was 45 of 54 on field goal attempts in his three seasons with the Colts. He was just one of four from attempts over 50 yards.

He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Georgia in 2020. Blankenship was perfect on 200 extra-point attempts in his career with the Bulldogs, and he was 80 of 97 on field goals.

The Cardinals added Blankenship as protection in case Matt Prater is unable to go. Prater is a perfect six for six on the season, but he's battling a hip injury and last played Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

The Colts signed Chase McLaughlin after parting ways with Blankenship, and that move paid dividends for Indianapolis.

McLaughlin is nine of 10 on field-goal attempts and was named Special Teams Player of the Week following the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos, in which he scored all the points.

Indianapolis heads to Tennessee this week to take on the Titans. With a record of 3-2-1 they are a half-game behind the Titans for first place in the AFC South.

The Colts hope to get more good work from McLaughlin and their special teams as they look to take sole possession of first place in the division on Sunday.

