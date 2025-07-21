Former Colts Playmaker Signs With AFC Foe
Former Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the 2025 NFL season, per Adam Schefter (ESPN).
Hines, who will turn 29 in November, has missed the last two seasons due to injury. He was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2022 before tearing his ACL the next summer. After a short stint in Buffalo, Hines moved to the Cleveland Browns where he didn't touch the field all season.
Hines was originally selected by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Aside from being a lethal weapon in the open field, Hines has proven himself as an elite kick and punt returner.
Hines' best season came in 2020, when he racked up 152 touches for 862 scrimmage yards and seven total touchdowns. In his most recent game at the NFL level, Hines returned two kickoffs for a touchdown.
In over four seasons with the Colts, Hines hauled in 235 receptions for 1,778 yards through the air while tallying 1,202 rushing yards on 306 attempts on the ground. He was a quick, agile weapon who was heavily used in the Frank Reich offense.
Now attempting and NFL comeback, Hines will get a fresh start with the Chargers under head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Chargers already have a loaded backfield with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton, but Hines could squeeze in some snaps if he makes the 53-man roster.
The news came only minutes after former Colts and Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers has decided to retire with Los Angeles. Rivers spent the majority of his career with the Chargers, but played one season with the Colts alongside Hines.
Hopefully, Hines is able to prove he has some juice left in the tank following a two-year hiatus.