Philip Rivers' Incredible Return is One of NFL's Greatest Stories

The Indianapolis Colts have been desperately searching for a franchise quarterback since 2019, when Andrew Luck left the game to prioritize his body after a slew of career injuries.

By 'desperately' I mean it in the heaviest sense. This team has turned into a factory of mediocre field generals since Luck was under center. Below is the list of all starters since.

Jacoby Brissett and Brian Hoyer (2019)

Philip Rivers (2020)

Carson Wentz (2021)

Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, and Nick Foles (2022)

Anthony Richardson Sr. and Gardner Minshew (2023)

Anthony Richardson Sr. and Joe Flacco (2024)

Daniel Jones and Philip Rivers (2025)

11... 11 starting quarterbacks over the course seven years. This means Indy rolls out 1.57 starting quarterbacks every season. It's no wonder this team can't find any footing when it comes to the AFC South or the playoffs.

Fast forward to 2025, and the Colts looked to have an answer with Daniel Jones. After starting as well as possible, Jones succumbed to a season-ending Achilles Injury in Week 14 against the Jaguars.

With Indy still in the playoff race, and without Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture, on Injured Reserve), Shane Steichen felt that the offense needed more than the ultra-green rookie sixth-rounder, Riley Leonard.

Instead of signing a free agent QB or allowing Brett Rypien to take over, the franchise wildly turned to their former playoff leader, Philip Rivers, to come out of a five-year retirement to play.

Initially, this looked like an absolutely hapless decision given his 44 years of age, out-of-shape look, and massive time gap from the last action he saw (January 9th, 2021).

Instead, Rivers has done just fine, and even improved, since returning from his happy life coaching high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.

It takes guts to do what Rivers is doing, and it's hardly been done before at age 44. Below are the players who have played on an NFL field at 44 years old.

George Blanda (Hall of Fame)

Warren Moon (Hall of Fame)

Steve DeBerg

Vinny Testaverde

Tom Brady

In short, Rivers joins either recognized or Hall of Fame company, with Brady undoubtedly having a spot already reserved on the first ballot.

Rivers didn't just re-enter the league against a low-level defense or struggling squad, he came back to not just play the juggernaut Seattle Seahawks, but also at Lumen Field, one of the most hostile atmospheres in all of football.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven-Imagn Images

He didn't light the world on fire, completing 18/27 passes for just 120 passing yards, a TD, and a pick on the last heave of the game. But, the expectation was he would be destroyed by Seattle.

Not only did he survive, but he dissected Seattle's top-tier defense at the line of scrimmage constantly. While Indy only scored 16 in the close loss, Rivers always gave the offense the best chance to succeed.

In many ways, he was doing at 44 what many NFL QBs in today's league can't muster - defeat defenses with his mind.

Rivers would continue this trend, but in far more efficient fashion against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16. Rivers was wheeling and dealing, putting up 277 air yards on 23 completions, also adding a pair of TDs to Alec Pierce.

Philip Rivers is absolutely DEALING, man



44 years old straight off the couch after not playing in 5 years, and the old man is firing DARTS like this 🎯



10/15 for 137 yards and 2 TDs on two drives tonight



Easily one of my favorite sports stories in years pic.twitter.com/qv1OnPB2IL — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) December 23, 2025

Nobody could have expected the 'Dad Bod' version of an always immobile Rivers to do this - and it wasn't his fault the Colts were destroyed 48-27. The fact that he isn't a liability is incredible, but he's also better than plenty of field generals starting in 2025.

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) meets San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) midfield after a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

While Rivers is wearing a Colts uniform, his Hall of Fame resume is tied to his illustrious 16 years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers dominated the NFL, working with some of the greatest offensive weapons this league has laid eyes on in running back LaDainian Tomlinson and tight end Antonio Gates, both of whom are Hall of Famers.

Below are the phenomenal number Rivers has put up throughout 246 career games (242 starts).

Passing Yards - 63,837

Pass Completions - 5,318

Passing TDs - 424

Win/Loss Record - 134, 108

felt like a good time to bring back some Philip Rivers trash talk pic.twitter.com/sIoiHtzBjN — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2025

In the space-like vastness of NFL history, this story is one of the greatest ever told - and we're just two games into it with likely a duo to go before it's already over.

Not only did Rivers put his body on the line returning to the NFL after five years off, but his Hall of Fame clock also reset since he joined the active roster.

To put this into perspective, Rivers was a semifinalist for this year's Hall of Fame class. Rivers' love for competition and the game transcends even joining football immortality.

Philip Rivers is currently a semifinalist for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class 🏈 pic.twitter.com/JgenP0HsHK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 10, 2025

If somehow, someway, Rivers can pull off the impossible and win the final two games for Indianapolis, it would only add to this storybook chapter in his career. It's also worth noting he absolutely deserves to be in the Hall at some point.

While it's been fun to see Rivers gunsling the pill all over the field again, it's arguably his attitude and reasons for rejoining the Colts that is the greatest piece of all.

After losing to the Seahawks, Rivers talked to the Indianapolis media about his thoughts on the shocking return. What came next was something everyone can learn from - the heart of a gridiron warrior who wants to set an example for those afraid of taking on life's challenges.

Amazing message from #Colts QB Philip Rivers on playing his first game today:



"Hopefully, my sons and those players that I'm in charge of at the school, they'll say like, 'Crap, coach wasn't scared.'" 👏👏pic.twitter.com/qyQSyRnoUF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) December 15, 2025

"Maybe it will, I don't know, inspire or teach you not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen. Certainly, I think of my sons and those ball players, you know, that I'm in charge of at the school - like 'crap, coach wasn't scared.'

It's like shoot, sometimes, there is doubt, and it's real. Again, the guaranteed safe bet is to go home or to not go for it. And the other is shoot, let's see what happens.

So, I hope that, in that sense, it can be a positive to some young boys or young people."

Football isn't just a game for Rivers - it's a legacy, lifestyle, and life-teaching spectacle that #17 can't get enough of, and he's bringing inspiration to everyone in the process.

However, perhaps nobody is benefiting more than the young men who look up to their head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School.

Philip Rivers' high school team was PUMPED to see their coach throw a TD on Monday Night Football 👏



🎥 @NoahMoss2026 pic.twitter.com/vYl3blUaU9 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 23, 2025

For Colts fans, enjoy this, as it's a once-in-a-lifetime type of story that the NFL hardly gets to display for the sports world.

For fans of football, enjoy this, as you're watching one of the most passionate, competitive, and emotional leaders take the field one more time.

Regardless of how the next two games go, Rivers is a legend on and off the field. And all fans of football are better off after the fearless QB defied all to make a glorious return for everyone to witness.

Here's to the undeniable spirit and leadership of one of the most infectious and dominant quarterbacks to ever grace an NFL field.

Philip Rivers, five years out of football and with a fading arm, is arguably a top-15 QB in the modern NFL.



Idk if that has more to do with Rivers or the garbage play in the league under center.pic.twitter.com/5zIFZCwSQZ — UrinatingTree (@UrinatingTree) December 23, 2025

