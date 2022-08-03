Skip to main content

Former Colts WR Chester Rogers Finds New Home

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has signed with an AFC South Rival.
Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers has made a career in the AFC South, and he'll stay in the division for at least another year after inking a deal with the Houston Texans.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Twitter.

"Texans are signing former Colts’ and Titans’ WR Chester Rogers to a one-year deal, per source," wrote Schefter.

Originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2016, Rogers had a productive four years for Indianapolis.

His best season came in 2018 when he started 10 games, played in all 16, and had 53 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns.

Rogers left the Colts prior to the 2020 season and spent the year on the Miami Dolphins practice squad without making an appearance.

He picked up with the Tennessee Titans last season and had 30 catches for 301 yards and a touchdown. He saw more action than anticipated in Tennessee after big-name acquisition Julio Jones flopped with the Titans.

The Colts have been linked with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in recent reports. Beckham is currently a free agent after being injured in the LA Rams Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wide receiver had been considered a problem area for the Colts heading into training camp. After Michael Pittman there are several question marks. 

However, Parris Campbell has been getting rave reviews from the coaching staff and media alike, including wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne saying "he's rollin'" when asked about Campbell's camp performance thus far.

Rogers is still in the AFC South, but the Colts feel good enough about who they already have to not feel the need to bring back a depth piece.

