Former NFL QB Believes Colts Richardson Could 'Flip AFC Upside Down'
The Indianapolis Colts have officially started their 2024 training camp and will begin preparations for the upcoming regular season. However, the success of Indianapolis's football team rests on the health of quarterback Anthony Richardson. If he can stay under center and commandeer Shane Steichen's offense, the Colts might be in a position to do good things in 2024 with a roster full of talent.
On an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, former Colts/NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky discussed the upcoming NFL season and what to look out for. When asked about which team he could see making the biggest jump this season, Orlovsky voted Indianapolis.
"Indy...if Anthony Richardson stays on the field...it's Indy."- Dan Orlovsky | ESPN
Orlovsky gets the easy point out of the way about Richardson's injury problems in 2023. Richardson looked good, and even great at times when on the field in his rookie campaign. However, he only played four games and logged a single contest from start to finish. Richardson has to make this the top priority in year two or the Colts's playoff hopes may drop significant levels.
Orlovsky later mentioned the potential of Indianapolis being led by Richardson in a highly talented AFC conference.
"I believe he's the one guy who can flip the (AFC) conference upside down."- Dan Orlovsky | ESPN
The AFC conference is loaded with top-tier teams and QBs, most prominently the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes. Other notables are the Buffalo Bills (Josh Allen), Los Angeles Chargers (Justin Herbert), Miami Dolphins (Tua Tagovailoa), and the Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson). To survive in this conference and make a postseason push, Richardson will need to be running Indy's offense.
Orlovsky also brings up that Indy can take the AFC South division with Richardson as the field general. Richardson also has elite weapons like running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to help this case, as Indianapolis will need all the firepower they can muster to win a tough division currently run by the Houston Texans.
Lastly, Orlovsky responded to critics saying Richardson must alter his on-field play style. Orlovsky's statement was of a person who has played the quarterback position on a professional level.
"Why? I don't want him to be Kirk Cousins... I want him to be Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen."- Dan Orlovsky | ESPN
While Richardson can use more awareness to monitor hits taken by defenders, he shouldn't do so while also sacrificing the traits that make him special. Richardson's elite-level speed and mobility pose massive problems before the football is snapped for a defense. Once the play is active, eyes must be on Richardson to make sure he doesn't run outside of the pocket and create havoc.
This type of distraction from a QB is enough to cause a touchdown play to unfold at any moment for an offense. Also, Richardson can hit nearly any part of the field with his cannon-like arm strength. When everything is put together for Richardson, it makes him a weapon that can be problematic to contain, which also amplifies the receivers and running backs while helping the offensive line with protection.
As Orlovsky points out, Indy can only realize this potential with a healthy Richardson. Training camp has just begun, and the NFL 2024 season is just over the horizon. Indianapolis will continue to prepare for what could be a big campaign for Richardson and Steichen if everything falls into place.
