Colts Free Agent Expected to Get 'Serious Interest'
The Indianapolis Colts have a few free agents of note hitting the open market this offseason on both sides of the ball.
The defense will have its fair share of players up for grabs, such as safety Julian Blackmon and linebacker E.J. Speed at the top of the list, and so will the offense, with guys like center Ryan Kelly and tight end Mo Alie-Cox having the same fate of hitting unrestricted free agency.
However, one player on the Colts' roster may generate the most interest of the entire bunch– that being veteran right guard Will Fries. He missed all but five games during the 2024 season due to a tibia injury cutting things short. Still, the 26-year-old has a big opportunity to get paid on the open market, especially for teams searching for help on their offensive line units.
And according to insider reports, Fries will have no shortage of interest across the league.
During ESPN's breakdown of sorting out the NFL's top free agents this offseason from Matt Bowen and Jeremy Fowler, not only did Fries rank within the top 20 of available players across the league, but Fowler noted that the Colts guard will "attract serious interest" as he returns to full health.
"Before a right tibia injury ended his season in Week 5, Fries had posted career bests in both pass block win rate (92.4%) and run block win rate (74.3%). He might lack high-end traits, but the tape tells us he can upgrade the interior of an offensive front. He has a fundamentally sound play style, the lower-body mobility to handle power rushers and an ability to sustain blocks on contact... Fries expects to be fully cleared by the beginning of free agency, and he'll attract serious interest."- ESPN's Matt Bowen & Jeremy Fowler
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Fries stood out during his last healthy season as a full-time starter on the Colts' offensive line, lining up at guard for each of Indianapolis' 17 games on the field. While this season wasn't as fortunate for Fries, his career-highs in both pass and run block win rates create some added optimism.
Fries is going to get paid this offseason. As a seventh-round pick from four years ago, he's still on his rookie deal bringing in just over $3 million this season, while he brought in less than $1 million during his previous three campaigns. The big question inevitably arises on whether Indianapolis will be one to pay him, or perhaps another team will come in to steal the Colts' valued contributor in the trenches.
The Colts have enough money freed up on the books to make it happen. With over $20 million projected to be opened up per OverTheCap, and possibly more depending on how many cap casualties Indianapolis enacts, that leaves room for Fries to return on a deserved pay raise and still hold room to make necessary improvements around the roster.
Getting Fries back in the fold is feasible, but it might not be a walk in the park as outside intrigue accumulates. Only time will tell how the situation ultimately unravels.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.