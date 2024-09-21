Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Bears | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) and Chicago Bears (1-1) is a battle between two teams looking to form any sort of momentum. The Colts are currently winless, with an offense waiting to become the sum of its parts while the defense has been unbelievably vulnerable. Chicago's defense has kept them in both ball games and even won it back in Week 1, but their offense is still searching for an identity behind rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Which team will make fewer mistakes, capitalize on their advantages, and ultimately come out on top?
Here's how Horseshoe Huddle sees it unfolding for the Colts in Week 3 back at home against the Bears, with our roundtable of six analysts calling it 4-2 in favor of the hosts.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): Until the Colts’ run defense shows that they mean business, there’s no way I can choose to support them. While D’Andre Swift and the offense of the Chicago Bears have looked disappointing, the Colts haven’t shown anything convincing that says they can take down the Bears. For Indy to come out with a win, it’ll take a hard-nosed defensive effort that hasn’t been seen through two weeks.
Pick: Bears 21, Colts 20
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): While it's difficult to maintain confidence in the Colts currently, I do think the offense eventually gets it figured out. If they can get back to the basics by establishing Jonathan Taylor and getting early points on the board, and then allowing the defensive front seven to make things hectic for Williams (tied for being the most-sacked QB per game), then that should be just enough to pull this one out. Chicago's defensive back seven is very good, but I've gotta think Shane Steichen can get something figured out.
Pick: Colts 20, Bears 16
Noah Gebert (@noahgebert): This is the week things start to come together for the Colts. The adjustments the defense made to stop the run in the second half against the Packers were too little too late then, but carries over against the Bears, forcing a rookie QB with no career touchdown passes in Williams to throw the ball. A stout defensive performance against Williams and an inconsistent Chicago offensive line will flip the time of possession deficit the Colts have faced the first two weeks, giving the offense more opportunities to score.
Pick: Colts 31, Bears 16
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Colts’ defense is in a bad place right now, missing their top two pass rushers, having another pass rusher as a game-time decision, and being down their top outside corner. While the Bears’ offense has struggled tremendously to start the season, there’s little reason to believe that this Indy defense can get the job done
Pick: Bears 22, Colts 19
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts cannot afford to go 0-3 if they want to keep their season from spiraling. While the run defense has been abysmal, it can’t get much worse, right? I think this is a “get right” game for Indy despite missing DeForest Buckner. Expect the Colts to lean on Taylor to get Anthony Richardson into a rhythm early as they attack the run defense of the Bears.
Pick: Colts 24, Bears 17
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): Chicago is just too confused running the ball right now. As a team, they're a hair over 3.5 yards per carry, and while Indy is down Buckner, the Bears also have a rookie QB going through early-career struggles. Give me 21-20 Indianapolis, but Chicago's defense won't make it easy on Steichen and Richardson.
Pick: Colts 21, Bears 20
