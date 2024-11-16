Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jets | Predictions & Picks
After losing their third consecutive game last Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts (4-6) needed a shot in the arm.
Veteran cornerback and captain Kenny Moore II sparked the conversation after the game, calling out the lack effort and preparation of some of his teammates, while fellow leaders Zaire Franklin and Julian Blackmon backed him up. Throughout the first couple of days of this week, leaders met with their teammates and aired things out.
Head coach Shane Steichen attempted to create his own spark as well, reinstating Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback after benching him in favor of Joe Flacco two weeks prior in order to begin winning games (the Colts went 0-2 in that stretch).
On Friday, Steichen told reporters, "I thought we had a hell of a week of practice. I really did."
"The guys have been great all week," Steichen continued. "Today was phenomenal. It was a fast Friday, focus Friday. So, we're excited for the opportunity to go to New York."
With a little extra juice in the building throughout the week, here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 11 road matchup against the New York Jets, with our roundtable of six analysts buying into a clean sweep.
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): This team is too talented to lose four straight. The Jets’ defense has been underperforming in recent weeks and should have trouble stopping the reborn duo of Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor. If anything, this game will be a true test to see who has given up on the 2024 season and who hasn’t.
Pick: Colts 27, Jets 14
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): The changes and shift in tone that the Colts have tried to make this week should buy them at least a week of heightened urgency. You could make a compelling argument that the Colts should have won each of their last three games (all against likely playoff teams) had they just simply played at an average level on offense. This week, I think they get it right. Richardson and Taylor do enough against a vulnerable run defense while the Jets' offense stays dysfunctional.
Pick: Colts 23, Jets 20
Noah Gebert (@NoahGebert): The result of this game almost feels like it will take a backseat to the renewed sense of excitement of having Richardson back in the lineup, but the Colts' chances of making the postseason would drop drastically with a loss to the Jets on Sunday. I expect the level of energy the team plays with to be noticeably higher, but the inefficiency of the offense that we saw with Richardson at QB early in the season to show itself again. Nevertheless, I think the renewed Colts will do just enough to eke out a win over a Jets team that has also been severely underwhelming.
Pick: Colts 26, Jets 23
Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2): The Jets are coming off their worst performance of the season last week, while the Colts have new life following the move back to Richardson. The Colts’ ground game should be a major factor in this one, especially with the Jets coming off a game with 20-plus missed tackles the week prior.
Pick: Colts 21, Jets 14
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The return of Richardson as the starter will not only provide a spark to the locker room but the Colts’ running game as well. With the Jets boasting one of the worst rushing defenses in the league, expect a heavy dose of Taylor and Richardson on the ground. Leaning on Taylor and the ground game should help Richardson get into a rhythm and take control of the game.
Pick: Colts 24, Jets 20
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): The Colts have a GOLDEN opportunity to make returning to Richardson as the starter look like a genius move by running the heck out of the football. While the Jets are stingy against QBs and the pass, they are one of the league's worst in run defense. Enter a Richardson-Taylor-heavy gameplan and enough pressure on a struggling Aaron Rodgers to get the Colts off their three-game snide.
Pick: Colts 23, Jets 20
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.