Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Patriots | Predictions & Picks
The Indianapolis Colts (5-7) and New England Patriots (3-9) are far removed from the days of being the NFL's heavyweights, but this game still means everything to the current edition of the visiting Colts as they fight for their playoff lives on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
While two games below .500, the Colts are still somehow in the postseason hunt as they sit two games behind the Denver Broncos (7-5) for the AFC's final playoff spot, who they play in two weeks. At this point, the Colts have five winnable games in front of them, starting in New England, and they cannot afford to drop any at this point.
Here's how the Horseshoe Huddle staff sees things unfolding for the Colts in their Week 13 road matchup against the Patriots, with our roundtable of five analysts feeling more comfortable with the road favorites (-2.5).
Sean Ackerman (@shnackerman): If the Colts and Jonathan Taylor can finally wake up the run game, they should be able to leave Foxborough with a win. Also, the return of Bernhard Raimann at left tackle should alleviate some of the constant pressure Anthony Richardson has dealt with in the pocket. As long as AD Mitchell steps up in Josh Downs’ absence, the Colts could find their way to a sixth win in 2024.
Pick: Colts 24, Patriots, 20
Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL): We can't always say this, but the Colts have the better players and are the better team in this matchup. If they're going to have some self-inflicted errors like they did last week against the Detroit Lions, they can actually afford it in this matchup. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries, but I like the Colts to establish the run with Richardson and Taylor in this one, which will breed play-action opportunities for Alec Pierce and Mitchell. Defensively, the Colts' front takes advantage of one of the league's worst offensive lines.
Pick: Colts 27, Patriots 13
Noah Gebert (@NoahGebert): In what should seem, on paper, to be an easy win, the Colts will have to overcome some adversity to come up with a win over the Patriots. After a loss last week to the Lions in which Richardson received very little help from his offensive supporting cast, he may get even less help this week, with Downs ruled out and Pierce questionable. Ultimately, against a struggling Patriots defense, I think the Colts can do just enough damage to outpace the Patriots' offense. Shane Steichen is too good of a head coach to allow this team to bottom out, and with a loss on Sunday, the Colts could do just that.
Pick: Colts 20, Patriots 19
Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreNFL): The Colts have not won in Foxborough since 2006. That streak ends on Sunday. With the run game being a heavy emphasis all week, expect Richardson and Taylor to get going on the ground. The Patriots’ offense poses little threat, and the duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart should eat in the middle.
Pick: Colts 24, Patriots 17
Drake Wally (@DWallsterDrake): This is a must-win game for Indianapolis if playoff hopes are expected to live. While there are some players like Christian Gonzalez and Keion White, Indianapolis should have the advantage offensively. This spells out a possible massive game from Taylor, who's mustered just 92 rushing yards on 35 carries over the last two games. The Colts will control the clock and win the possession battle along with the game to move to 6-7.
Pick: Colts 23, Patriots 17
