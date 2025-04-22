Colts Team Roster Needs: Draft's Value Matches Holes Perfectly
The Indianapolis Colts did themselves some favors this offseason by addressing needs during free agency with new players rather than replenishing the cupboard with their own in-house options.
They found multiple upgrades in the secondary as well as depth spots across the roster. However, there are still a few areas that the Colts must attempt to address by the time the final selection is made in the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday.
INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE
Under Contract in 2025: Quenton Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Josh Sills, Atonio Mafi, Wesley French
Departures/Free Agents: Ryan Kelly (Vikings), Will Fries (Vikings), Mark Glowinski, Ryan Coll
After losing Ryan Kelly and Will Fries in free agency, offensive line depth was already a need. However, recently, Colts head coach Shane Steichen indicated that the team might be hesitant to start swing tackle Matt Goncalves at right guard. Now, there are questions at center and right guard. Tanor Bortolini and Danny Pinter are currently slated to compete for the starting center spot, potentially leaving the other player to compete with Dalton Tucker for the right guard spot. That's not ideal and leaves almost no reliable depth in the most optimistic view.
Bortolini should rightfully be in consideration to start, but there are two open starting spots. The Colts now need to find serious competition to start at right guard and/or center, as well as depth at tackle.
- 5 Favorite Draft Fits: Grey Zabel, Donovan Jackson, Tate Ratledge, Miles Frazier, Jackson Slater
TIGHT END
Under Contract in 2025: Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam
Departures/Free Agents: Kylen Granson (Eagles)
It's been discussed ad nauseam, but the Colts' tight ends were as unproductive as it gets in 2024, with 467 yards, ranking second-to-last. Their leading tight end, Kylen Granson (182 yards), left in free agency, and fellow starter Mo Alie-Cox was re-signed but primarily plays as a blocker.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Monday that the team wants a three-down tight end who can affect the middle of the field, which immediately puts an eye on the top portion of the draft. Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, and Mason Taylor all fit the ball in the first round. The Colts like the depth of the draft, but it would be risky to wait to address arguably their most barren position group.
- 5 Favorite Draft Fits: Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland, Mason Taylor, Terrance Ferguson, Thomas Fidone II
PASS RUSH
Under Contract in 2025: DE: Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Isaiah Land, Jacob Phillips, Durell Nchami | DT: DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Neville Gallimore, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Pheldarius Payne
Departures/Free Agents: Dayo Odeyingbo (Bears), Raekwon Davis
The final top-three need is a close one between pass rush and linebacker, but the front gets the nod. Currently, the Colts are reliant on the health of Kwity Paye (no full seasons) and Tyquan Lewis (misses average of six games per year), Laiatu Latu to make a second-year leap (4.0 sacks as a rookie), and the return of Samson Ebukam, who missed last season with an Achilles tear and will be 30 years old in 2025.
Lack of depth and probable injuries create a short-term need, but Paye, Lewis, and Ebukam are also entering the final years of their contracts, creating a long-term need as well. The Colts' pass rush also took a big step back, going from 51 sacks in 2023 to 36 in 2024. This isn't a particularly deep draft of pass rushers, so the Colts would be wise to grab one before Day 3 begins.
- 5 Favorite Draft Fits: DE: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Landon Jackson, Nic Scourton, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Bradyn Swinson | DT: Walter Nolen, Darius Alexander, Ty Hamilton, Shemar Turner, Aeneas Peebles