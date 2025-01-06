How to Fix the Incredibly Broken Indianapolis Colts
It felt like 2021 all over again.
Two weeks ago, the Indianapolis Colts went into a must-win game against the worst team in the NFL to keep their playoff hopes alive. But instead of taking care of business, the Colts continued to prove why they have been one of the laughingstocks of the NFL for the better part of a decade.
The New York Giants took it to the Colts, securing a 45-33 victory and eliminating Indy from playoff contention. The 45 points put up by the Giants were the most they have scored all season. When the stakes were at their highest, the Colts folded and turned in their worst game of the season yet again.
"It’s hard to explain," Shane Steichen said after the game. "Obviously, we’ve got to play a complete game. We haven’t done it all year. We’ve all got to be on the same page. Weekly, everything we do has got to be raised because to go out there like that is not good enough."
"It's embarrassing. It's disappointing," Zaire Franklin admitted. "We got just flat out beat. Performance we put out defensively (was) just beyond unacceptable and you can't play like that when you (are) planning on being a playoff team. So, we ain't a playoff team."
This type of performance has become the norm for the Colts over the years. They are notorious for playing down to their competition, and when they need to have a win, they typically end up on the losing end with an unexplainable performance.
It has gone on too long for this team. As more reports come out about preparation and attention to detail not being at a high enough standard, players being late to or missing treatment, and players being late to meetings, it calls into question everything going on inside W 56th Street.
Simply put, the current culture of the Colts is not a winning one. Accountability is not being enforced at the standard of a winning franchise. Front office members, coaches, and players are routinely not meeting expectations.
After a 26-23 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in a meaningless Week 18 matchup, the Colts finished the season a disappointing 8-9 and will be watching the postseason from home. If the Colts want to return to being a successful and winning organization again, monumental changes are needed this offseason.
"When you have a season and it doesn't turn out how you want it, there could be more changes than usual," Jonathan Taylor stated. "That's unfortunately the reality of this business."
"Changes are going to need to be made," DeForest Buckner remarked. "I understand that and we all understand that in the building. ... Sometimes those changes are going to be uncomfortable for people. There's going to be uncomfortable conversations and we're going to have to make those changes for the better. "
These changes must be made inside the Colts to turn this ship around.
Chris Ballard's Philosophy
Chris Ballard has been the general manager of the Colts for eight years now. Indy is 62-69-1 with zero division titles, two playoff appearances, and only one playoff win in his tenure. 2024 marks the fourth consecutive season the Colts have missed the playoffs, their longest streak dating back to 1988-94. Every team in the AFC South has won the division at least twice except the Colts in Ballard's eight years as general manager.
Ballard has had plenty of time to turn the Colts into a contender. The excuse of Andrew Luck's retirement ran out a few years ago. Every player other than Ryan Kelly has been picked by Ballard for this team, and they have routinely fallen short.
Ballard has been widely criticized for his approach to free agency, failing to bring in the best options to help plug holes on the roster. While buying a team rarely works out, not using free agency as a tool puts the team at a grave disadvantage. Ballard's unwillingness to adjust his philosophy on free agency, combined with Jim Irsay's inability to match the high-end guarantees required, have cost the Colts dearly.
Ballard has also been prone to being overconfident in the players the Colts have. The Colts have bet on upside more than proven production throughout Ballard's tenure and it has led to holes and weak spots in the roster. Settling for good instead of striving for great is why the Colts are in purgatory every season.
But most importantly, it is the culture that Ballard has allowed to be established that needs addressed. Ballard has continually preached having a good culture and locker room is the key to success. We have seen his culture crumble, where accountability is too often questioned while established players are rarely pushed and instead rewarded for average play. It is why collapses like we saw against the Giants have happened more than once during Ballard's regime.
Before Sunday night, the title of this section was "Fire Chris Ballard." Irsay already decided against that after the win against the Jags, sending out a letter to Colts fans informing them that Ballard and Steichen would be back in 2025.
“I've been evaluating our entire operation, and I believe in Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen and our collective ability to make the improvements needed to take us to the next level in 2025," Irsay said.
With Ballard back that helm, it will be very difficult for the Colts to turn this mess around unless he makes fundamental changes to his philosophy of running the team. The Colts need a general manager who is poised to build a team for 2025, not for 2005. Ballard must begin to use all avenues available for roster building to his advantage, including a more active and aggressive free agent approach, and be honest about the level of talent on the roster.
Ballard also must address the cultural issues inside the building. A culture of accountability and continued competition must be established, where everyone is striving for greatness at every level and settling for just good enough is not tolerated. The standard should be competing for Super Bowls, not middling at .500.
The Colts have been known to "run it back" with much of the same squad Ballard has assembled each year. Should do that once more, it is hard to imagine Ballard remaining as the Colts' general manager past 2025..
Fire Gus Bradley
Gus Bradley was hired by the Colts before the 2022 season and is a holdover from the Frank Reich staff. While Steichen has a long history with Bradley and has consistently defended him, the defensive coordinator has had an abysmal tenure in Indy.
Bradley's units have either been a bottom-third team or have progressively gotten worse in multiple categories as the Colts' DC. The table below lists several key defensive categories and where the Colts have ranked each year under Bradley.
2022
2023
2024
Yards Allowed
15th (334.0)
24th (349.8)
29th (361.2)
Points Allowed
29th (25.1)
28th (24.4)
24th (25.1)
Run Defense
21st (124.1)
24th (123.8)
24th (131.8)
Pass Defense
11th (209.9)
16th (226.0)
26th (229.4)
Turnovers
19th (21)
17th (24)
T-7th (25)
The only defensive category the Colts have seen a substantial improvement in is their ranking in turnovers forced. However, the graphic shows the Colts have not forced many more turnovers than in years past, rather other teams are not forcing as many as they previously have.
Bradley's defenses have routinely had problems with execution since he arrived in Indy. Missed tackles have been prominent and have not improved over the years. The Colts also seem to be good for at least one miscommunication in the secondary per game, leaving a receiver wide open for an easy gain or touchdown. These problems have been present since Bradley was hired and have not gone away.
The Colts tend to play down to their competition under Bradley as well. This year alone, the Colts gave up 45 points to the Giants (averaging 14.3 points per game prior), 37 points to the Jaguars (averaging 15.0 ppg prior), and 30 points to the Tennessee Titans (averaging 18.1 ppg prior). These are teams the Colts should be handling defensively, but instead, they are allowing players on these teams to have career days.
Indy has had a propensity for failing to get off the field on third down under Bradley. The Colts routinely rank toward the bottom of the NFL in third-down stop percentage no matter the distance. It has become a running joke amongst fans that when the opposing team faces a third-and-long, you can assume they will pick it up against Bradley's defense.
Bradley has proven he is not willing to adjust his defensive scheme and philosophy to challenge offenses in today's game. The defense has been in place for three years now and things are not improving. They are getting worse and players are not reaching their full potential.
A new defensive coordinator and defensive staff are needed to establish a new direction and begin turning the Colts' defense into a formidable unit.
An Influx of Talent
Simply hoping Ballard can change and fix the culture while getting rid of Bradley and the defensive staff will not be enough to solve all of the Colts' problems. 16 of the Colts' 22 starters from the 2022 team that won just four games remain on the roster. The Colts need an influx of talent in multiple areas if they want to be a perennial playoff team.
The Colts' offense is not bare of talent. Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr. (when healthy), and Josh Downs are all legit playmakers. Alec Pierce has shown tremendous growth in Year 3 and is one of the more dangerous deep threats in the league. But the Colts must bolster the depth behind them, especially at running back, to continue pushing skill positions to new heights.
The tight end position has been a major disappointment. There is not a single difference maker in the group and the production from the group has been one of the worst units in the NFL. A true threat at tight end (Tyler Warren, anyone?) is a must this offseason.
The offensive line has looked great at times, and not so great at other times. Bernhard Raimann and Quenton Nelson are set on the left side, but it could be time to move on from Kelly and Braden Smith – depending on his personal matter – for rookie's Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves, who have impressed in relief. Will Fries should return if the medicals check out from his brutal leg injury. Depth on the offensive line is always needed as well.
The defense of the Colts is the side where most of the changes are needed. The defensive line has regressed, with interior depth proving to be a major issue this season. The defensive tackle position behind Buckner and Grover Stewart deserves a major overhaul.
The linebacker position has been rough. There have been too many missed tackles and the coverage from the unit has largely been abysmal. It is time to move on from E.J. Speed and bring in stiff competition for Franklin and Jaylon Carlies.
While the secondary has been better than originally thought, there is an obvious void of talent and playmakers. The Colts still do not have a bonafide top corner on the outside, and Kenny Moore II turns 30 next year. The safety position could use an upgrade over Julian Blackmon and true competition for Nick Cross.
When looking at the roster as a whole, upgrades could be made at backup running back, tight end, offensive line depth, defensive line depth, linebacker, cornerback, and safety. We have not even gotten to quarterback yet – more on that in a bit. It is unrealistic to think that all of these areas can be addressed in one offseason, but quite a few of these areas can be improved this spring.
The lack of competition on the Colts' roster has been a problem for a few years now. When there is not fierce competition and players are rewarded for mediocrity, complacency is natural to set in. The Colts can no longer settle for good on their roster and must strive for great at all positions.
What Happens with Steichen and Richardson?
The final big question of the offseason will be what happens with the head coach and quarterback.
Steichen impressed with how he handled the challenges thrown at his team as a rookie head coach, including losing Anthony Richardson five games into the season and being on the cusp of the playoffs. But Steichen regressed in Year 2 with questionable play calls, mishandling situations in the media on multiple occasions, and team preparedness.
Richardson's first two seasons in the NFL have shown flashes of his immense talent, but the inconsistency remains. A season-ending injury and ongoing injury concerns, a tap out, a benching, questions about his preparation, and incredible fourth-quarter comebacks have all been included in the Anthony Richardson experience. But without a significant jump in Year 2, questions remain on whether he can be the Colts' franchise quarterback.
Steichen and Richardson have not made strides this year in convincing the public or the organization that they are the answer at the two most important positions on the team. However, it was understood that for this pairing to have success, it would be a marathon and not a sprint. The smartest decision for the Colts would be to give the two one more year together to figure it out.
The Colts have already decided to go this route, as evident with Irsay's statement last night. Steichen will remain as head coach for 2025, and Indy is planning to enter next season with Richardson as their starting quarterback.
But both must go back to the drawing board. Steichen must look at everything from this season and be honest about the areas he regressed, identify why it happened, and have a plan for how to improve next season. Since this was only his second season as a head coach, the hope is he can grow immensely this offseason and figure it out.
Richardson has much improving to do this offseason as well if he wants to be the future of this franchise. His focus should be on improving the consistency of his mechanics, which will in turn improve his accuracy on game day. A reevaluation of his preparedness and attention to detail is also needed, as many have questioned Richardson's desire and commitment to doing what it takes to be a franchise quarterback.
Growing as a quarterback means making strides in these areas and having a better understanding of what opposing defenses are trying to do to him. Richardson needs to leave zero questions about whether he is doing enough during the week to be at his absolute best. If those questions remain in 2025, he may not finish the season as the starter.
The Colts should also bring in competition for Richardson at the quarterback position. While Richardson is the presumed starter for next season, having another quarterback in the room to not only push him but support and help him grow will be paramount.
2025 must be the year we see a considerable jump from Steichen and Richardson. If both succeed, the Colts have their head coach and quarterback pairing for the future. If they fail, the new general manager should wipe the slate clean and make his own choice for the two most important spots on the team.
Bottom Line: Change Is Needed
Irsay is the biggest Colts fan on the planet, and it truly pains him to see his team not make the postseason and compete for Super Bowls. That is exactly why the Colts must not stay put and do the same thing they have been doing for years that has led this franchise to constant mediocrity.
The general manager must make fundamental changes to his philosophy if he wants a job past this season. A remake of the defensive staff is overdue. Talent evaluation of the roster must be a top priority this offseason. And more must be demanded from the head coach and quarterback if they do not want to be shown the door.
Change is needed for the Indianapolis Colts. Tough decisions and conversations will need to be had in order for the Colts to get back on the right path toward a winning franchise yet again. And only one man can initiate those changes.
The season is over and Black Monday is right around the corner. Will the Colts make the changes necessary to climb out of the world of mediocrity? Or will we be talking about the same song and dance one year from now?
Ultimately, the quartet of Irsay, Ballard, Steichen, and Richardson will decide the fate of the franchise.
