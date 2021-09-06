September 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: TE Kylen Granson

Rookie tight ends rarely make a fantasy impact, but could the Colts' Kylen Granson buck the trend?
Author:
Publish date:

There's not always a reason to get excited about fourth-round draft picks, but that's not the case with Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Kylen Granson.

From the moment the team began studying him leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft, they knew what they could do with his skill set.

"We are very excited about Kylen and what he brings, the dimensions he brings," Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters after the draft. "When you watch the tape, you see he is explosive. He has explosive speed, he has quickness, foot and body quickness. He’s also dynamic with the football in his hand as a tight end, which that can be a great element for our offense.

"We like to think we know what we’re doing when we’re using that position," Reich continued. "But I think he’ll complement the other guys well. Very versatile, we can put him in the backfield. This is a highly intelligent player. That room is a very productive room and they need to complement each other and I think he adds an important piece to our offense."

Tight ends can often take a little while to acclimate to the NFL, but Granson and how he's used could still be valuable to fantasy football rosters in 2021. Let's dig in.

Average draft position and positional rankings from FantasyPros. Projections are based on traditional lineups with PPR scoring.

TE Kylen Granson

  • Current ADP — 408.0
  • Current Positional Rank — TE54
  • 2021 Strength of Schedule 11th easiest

I'll admit that I'm a bit skeptical of rookie tight ends in fantasy. However, I made sure to grab Granson in a couple of the dynasty leagues I'm a part of.

Tight ends have to know and understand quite a bit in order to get playing time, but Granson is, by all accounts, a bright guy.

Not only that, but the Colts likely aren't going to throw the kitchen sink at him right away either. They don't need him to be Travis Kelce or George Kittle; they just need him to fill his role.

“Just giving him the plays that we feel like that are going to be comfortable with him," Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said about getting Granson involved. "But at the same time, he’s a sharp kid. He’s picked up the offense very well. You can see that he transitioned, even today he made some plays, you can see that he can be involved with the offense. He’s very mature, so we’re going to try and get him involved with the many weapons that we have.”

Granson came out and had a strong start to training camp despite missing a handful of days with a knee injury. He was heavily involved in the passing game, and it seemed like he clicked with each quarterback who was on the field.

The preseason wasn't as glowing for him, as he was credited with two drops on 11 targets and an overall reception percentage of 45.5%. The passing game wasn't always accurate, so it wasn't all on him, but the preseason certainly wasn't a shining example of what he can do.

The Colts did, however, tip their hand to how they may use Granson. According to Pro Football Focus, in 59 snaps, he lined up in the slot 28 times, inline 26 times, out wide three times, and in the backfield twice. He also had 13 snaps on special teams on the kickoff return (10) and punt coverage (3) teams.

Initially, it appears Granson will operate as the Colts' TE3, or what Trey Burton occupied last year. TE3 doesn't sound very glamorous, but Burton was actually the Colts' top fantasy tight end in 2020.

Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox are the unquestioned starters, but Doyle's statistics have begun to dip, and Alie-Cox has really never been fully unleashed.

Despite starting 12-of-14 regular-season games in 2020, the 31-year-old Doyle finished third among Colts tight ends in fantasy points, scoring 52.6 and finishing as fantasy's TE38 while Burton was TE24 with 69.3 points and Alie-Cox was directly behind as TE25 with 65.9.

At a position as shallow as tight end is in fantasy, those numbers aren't inspiring.

The Colts lost wide receiver T.Y. Hilton to a neck injury for a good chunk of the season, so especially with him out we may see the Colts rely even heavier on big lineups featuring multiple tight ends, which of course opens up more opportunities for Granson to be on the field.

Fans are aching for a Colts tight end to finally be worth a regular start in fantasy, and Granson could potentially be that guy by season's end.

Are you planning on targeting Granson in your fantasy drafts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

See Below for More in This Series:

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Kylen Granson (83) runs with the ball while Carolina Panthers linebacker Josh Bynes (32) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts 2021 Fantasy Preview: TE Kylen Granson

Aug 17, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (83) and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Marvell Tell (39) fight for a passed ball in the second half of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Announce A Pair Practice Squad Roster Moves Friday

Chris Ballard Meets Media Ahead of 2021 Regular Season
News

Colts’ GM Chris Ballard Talks QB Carson Wentz, Team Vaccination Rate Ahead of Regular Season

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), left, runs drills as he returns to Colts camp practice Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Monday Aug 23 2021
News

Colts’ QB Carson Wentz Returns After Brief Stint on COVID List

Aug 8, 2021; Canton, Ohio, USA; Inductee Peyton Manning speaks during his Class of 2021 NFL Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
News

Jim Irsay Reveals Date for Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony

USATSI_15215214
Film

Film Room Dives Into the Game of Colts' Newest Cornerback

Dec 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (16) run for yards during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Announce Signing of Former Houston WR Keke Coutee

Quarterback Carson Wentz (#2), right, runs drills as he returns to Colts camp practice Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Colts Camp Practice Continues At Grand Park Sports Campus In Westfield Monday Aug 23 2021
News

Colts Get Three Back from COVID List, Place Three Others On IR