Indianapolis Colts 2025 NFL Draft Day Hat Unveiled
The NFL Draft becomes more of a spectacle every year. From extended coverage of the three-day event, the explosion of mock drafts and the like, it's inarguably one of the most exciting parts of the NFL's calendar.
One of the more subtle annual events that excite fans for the draft is New Era's unveiling of the year's 32 team-themed draft day hats that are handed out to draftees throughout draft weekend in late April. New Era has been producing the NFL's draft day hats since 2012.
While in New Orleans this week for the Super Bowl, Fantasy Life got a look at New Era's line of the 32 NFL draft day hats that will be given out to each draftee in attendance, including the Indianapolis Colts' official 2025 draft day hat.
Fantasy Life posted on X: We got the EXCLUSIVE first look at the onstage hats for the 2025 NFL Draft!! Each comes with a signature pin that represents each franchise! This thread has ALL 32 teams' draft day cap (in order of the first round draft picks)!!
The Colts-themed hat features a black cap with a blue bill. The cap has "COLTS" and "INDIANAPOLIS, IN" stitched in white with the signature blue horseshoe in the middle. A special feature this year for all 32 teams is a signature pin representing each franchise. The Colts' pin is an anvil, which represents the "Colts Forged" theme the team cultivated in 2018. They still have a special guest bang an anvil before the kickoff of each home game at Lucas Oil Stadium as a measure to pump up the crowd.
According to NewEraCap.com, the draft day collection does not yet appear to be available for purchase, although they do have an NFL Combine collection open.
The Colts hold the 14th overall selection in the upcoming draft and still hold a pick in each of the other six rounds. The final draft order will be determined in March following the rewarding of compensatory picks.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.