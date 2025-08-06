Colts Hit With 3 Key Questions Ahead of Preseason
Preseason is right around the corner for the Indianapolis Colts, meaning it's the first time this team will get snaps in a live-game setting for the first time since January.
And following an offseason wth multiple notable moves made to the roster, there are obviously a few questions on what we may be able to expect out of this Colts unit on both sides of the ball– and perhaps most of all, what's to come for this team at the quarterback position.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently outlined eight teams around the NFL who may need preseason more than most, along with a handful of questions needing to be answered for each of those teams.
Of course, the Colts found their way into the fold, and were dealt with three factors to keep an eye on across their exhibition showings on the horizon.
"Can Anthony Richardson stay upright and showcase improved accuracy as a passer for coach Shane Steichen, reclaiming his job as the top quarterback?"
"Alternatively, can Daniel Jones earn a new lease on a first-team gig by outdoing Richardson as a more efficient operator of the preseason offense?"
"How will new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo sort out a secondary currently battling injuries to Charvarius Ward, Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents?"
For the Colts, all three questions will be set to hold some solid weight in terms of what fans should be looking out for.
The most notable storyline will surround none other than 2023's fourth-overall pick, Anthony Richardson, preparing to take the first snaps of the year under center with a golden opportunity to showcase the development he's made from this offseason.
On the other side, though, we'll also be getting a debut look at Daniel Jones for the Colts in-game, as he'll be getting reps his way after Richardson in their first preseason matchup. The pressure is clear and defined on both ends for what could be at stake for both this season and their careers going forward, which keeps the magnifying glass close on how each will pan out for their trio of performances.
There's also a defensive piece worth mentioning when looking at the Colts' outlook with first-year coordinator Lou Anarumo. In his first matchup as a part of this staff, he'll already be hit with a bit of a limited secondary, with three of his top corners being banged up in camp. It's only preseason, but maybe that leads to Anarumo being forced to be a bit more creative than initially expected.
All of that being said, it's set to be a fascinating preseason to unfold in Indianapolis– and it all kicks off on Thursday on the road at 7 PM ET against the Baltimore Ravens.