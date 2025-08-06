Colts May Have a Diamond in the Rough
The Indianapolis Colts finished the 2025 NFL draft well-rounded after attaining eight new names for their roster. While tight end Tyler Warren, defensive end JT Tuimoloau, and cornerback Justin Walley highlights the first three; others might defy their expectations.
One that stands out is safety/linebacker Hunter Wohler, who happens to be the last selection for the Colts of the draft (232nd overall).
So far through training camp, Wohler has looked fantastic, physical, and in the right place at the right time. The rookie defender put up a successful performance during joint practice on Tuesday with the Baltimore Ravens, Wohler shone with two interceptions, one as a linebacker, one as a safety.
This is precisely why the Colts took Wohler; they needed depth at linebacker and safety, and it appears that Wohler has excelled at both through 2025's training camp. After the joint practice with the Ravens, Wohler was asked by the media about his performance.
The first question was regarding how a practice like Tuesday's affects Wohler's confidence ahead of the preseason tilt on Thursday, August 7th.
“It definitely helps. But every day is a new day, for sure. Today happened, and now you got to wake up and do it again tomorrow. Then come the game on Thursday, you have to do it again. Like, every day is a process of just proving yourself and getting better and finding ways to get better. So it's cool, but every day is a new day.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
To conclude, Wohler was questioned about his first pick of Ravens superstar signal-caller, Lamar Jackson.
“Like we talked about before, the d-line made a play and got him flushed. Knowing that it's towards the end-of-the-game situation, you got to keep your depth and not bite down low and just try to follow the quarterback and hope the ball finds you. And that time, it did.”
Wohler brings versatility from his four years with the Wisconsin Badgers (2021-2024) and has started to transition that ability to the professional field. Through his 43 games with Wisconsin, Wohler secured 229 tackles (150 solo), 13 passes defended, and 12 tackles for loss.
It's unknown how much of an impact Wohler will have during the regular season. However, he has a golden opportunity to continue building off his training camp momentum during the preseason. If Wohler can accomplish this, he'll likely see valuable playing time when the games matter.
Wohler is a seventh-rounder who has an opportunity to smash that tag. Indianapolis has done well in the seventh round, with cornerback Jaylon Jones and linebacker Zaire Franklin falling into the same draft round to become valuable starters.
Keep an eye on Wohler's performance tomorrow. If the former Badger can look good and force more turnovers, he'll continue to climb up the depth chart while impressing new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.
Recommended Articles