Colts Officially Announce Four New Additions to Coaching Staff
The Indianapolis Colts have officially made the changes to their coaching staff ahead of the 2025 season, effectively adding four new names into the mix on the sidelines.
On Friday afternoon, the Colts officially announced the additions of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, linebackers coach James Bettcher, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, and pass game coordinator Chris Hewitt.
Anarumo is the biggest acquisition of the bunch, coming in as the defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals for the last six seasons. In 2022, he led the Bengals' defense to a top-six-ranked unit in the league and even landed some head coaching in his years before ultimately ending up with the Colts.
Bettcher, the Colts' newest linebackers coach, was most recently in the same role with the Bengals before joining Indianapolis. Before that, he also had stints as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals (2015-2017) and New York Giants (2018-2019), providing some solid experience for the Colts on the defensive end.
Henderson has bounced around the NFL as a defensive backs coordinator since the late 2000s, and most recently spent time with the Giants in that role since 2020. He also became New York's pass game coordinator in 2024, adding a layer of coaching versatility to his resume.
On the other hand, Chris Hewitt, the Colts' pass game coordinator, has remained as a mainstay on the Baltimore Ravens coaching staff since 2012 –– beginning as a special teams coach before working his way up the ladder as their assistant head coach/pass game coordinator in 2024. Now, he'll find a new opportunity on Indianapolis' staff, also having an important role in guiding the further development of Anthony Richardson.
All four new coaching additions will enter the fold to hopefully bring the Colts back up to speed after their 8-9 campaign from a season ago –– potentially returning into the playoff picture after a four-year hiatus from the postseason action.
