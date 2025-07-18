Colts Rookie Running Back Considered 'Overlooked'
The Indianapolis Colts will undoubtedly utilize a strong ground game to propel Shane Steichen's offense, regardless of whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones starts under center. The engine of this attack is two-time Pro Bowler and former rushing king, Jonathan Taylor.
However, Taylor has accumulated quite a bit of wear and tear throughout his five years, having attempted 1,228 rushes for 6,013 rushing yards and 56 total touchdowns (51 rushing). Taylor is an outstanding back but still needs help in 2025.
Luckily, Indianapolis took DJ Giddens out of Kansas State in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft to help provide some relief and talent in Indy's backfield.
Giddens might not see a boatload of carries, but given Taylor's recent injury history, he might be leaned on more than expected as a rookie. Even if Taylor stays healthy, Giddens will still be valuable and may already be the best pass-catching back on the roster.
Bleacher Report and Brent Sobleski believe that Giddens is a rookie RB who can have a major impact in 2025.
"Instead, a bit of Taylor can be found in DJ Giddens' game. Over the last two seasons, the Kansas State product amassed 3,150 yards from scrimmage and 21 total touchdowns. He has a gliding style with breakaway speed."
Giddens was a beast in college for the Wildcats through three years, averaging an impressive 6.0 rushing yards per carry (517 attempts), and logged 27 all-purpose TDs (23 rushing). Giddens' style, as Sobleski points out, complements Taylor well and will be valuable in a run-based offense.
Sobleski continues by discussing Taylor's potential to miss some games this year due to injury, as he has been absent from 16 games over the last three seasons. This means Giddens is even more important to Indy's offense.
"With the likelihood of Taylor missing at least some time for the fourth straight season, the Colts still hoping Anthony Richardson claims the QB1 spot—which includes a heavy run-game approach—and Giddens providing explosive capabilities out of the backfield, the rookie can be a relatively big part of Indianapolis' offensive plans."
Giddens can make an immediate impact, especially with Taylor's usage beginning to pile up. Last year, Taylor had precious little help in the backfield with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson. No stretch of games stands out more as an example of Taylor's usage than the last five for 2024.
Taylor averaged a mountainous 28.4 carries per game. This propelled Taylor to 723 rushing yards and seven overall touchdowns. Taylor is a workhorse, but he can't continue to see that type of bulk usage if the Colts want to keep him around.
Giddens will have his fair share of rookie struggles, especially with an offense that leans so heavily on the ground attack. Without question, Taylor will lead the dance for Steichen's offense, but Giddens will be a nice reliever when Taylor needs a break.
Giddens has the potential to fit Indy's offense perfectly and will look to impress, hitting the ground running for a team that must win in 2025.
