Colts Cut Ties With Young Offensive Lineman
The Indianapolis Colts made a shift on their roster with just under a week to go until free agency opens up.
According to a team report, the Colts have released center Ryan Coll.
Coll, 24, is an undrafted center from Richmond in the 2024 class who initially started his career with the Atlanta Falcons but then found his way to the Colts after being released during the offseason. He joined the Indianapolis roster in July of 2024 to then work his way through camp and preseason.
However, Coll's rookie campaign never got too far off the ground. He was placed on injured reserve before the start of the year with an undisclosed injury, taking him out of action for the season. Now, the Colts have finally decided to part ways with their young center.
The development comes at a solid time for Coll, though. He'll get an early opportunity to get a scope of the free agent market as he eyes another shot to get his feet set in the league for 2025.
As the Colts inch closer to free agency opening, keep an eye on the team making a few more adjustments to the roster before the new league year officially kicks off on March 12th.
